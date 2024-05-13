V. L. Williams’s Newly Released "Safe on the Crooked Brick" is a Riveting Tale of Lessons Learned and the Importance of Redemption
“Safe on the Crooked Brick” from Christian Faith Publishing author V. L. Williams is a captivating narrative that follows the journey of Grayson as he navigates the consequences of disobedience and discovers the value of wisdom and guidance. Through compelling storytelling and relatable characters, Williams delivers a powerful message about the importance of listening to those who care for us and the redemption found in second chances.
Bechtelsville, PA, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Safe on the Crooked Brick”: a charming narrative for readers of all ages to share. “Safe on the Crooked Brick” is the creation of published author, V. L. Williams.
Williams shares, “Grayson usually tried to follow rules and be patient and listen to his mother’s instructions. But, one day, he decided he would not obey her and would make up his own mind about what he wanted to do.
“Grayson was going to learn, however, that there were good reasons for his mother’s instructions. He learned that if you choose not to obey, you may find yourself in trouble and quite possibly in a lot of danger. Read 'Safe on the Crooked Brick' to find out how Grayson’s unwise decision turned out. Read how an old, crooked brick that was part of the sidewalk in front of his house, became a haven of safety to him.
“And read about the time when he had a chance to pass on what he learned from his experience to someone else so they did not make the same mistake.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, V. L. Williams’s new book is a poignant reminder of the importance of heeding wise counsel and the redemptive power of humility and forgiveness. Through Grayson’s journey, readers are invited to reflect on their own choices and the impact they have on their lives and those around them.
Consumers can purchase “Safe on the Crooked Brick” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Safe on the Crooked Brick,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Williams shares, “Grayson usually tried to follow rules and be patient and listen to his mother’s instructions. But, one day, he decided he would not obey her and would make up his own mind about what he wanted to do.
“Grayson was going to learn, however, that there were good reasons for his mother’s instructions. He learned that if you choose not to obey, you may find yourself in trouble and quite possibly in a lot of danger. Read 'Safe on the Crooked Brick' to find out how Grayson’s unwise decision turned out. Read how an old, crooked brick that was part of the sidewalk in front of his house, became a haven of safety to him.
“And read about the time when he had a chance to pass on what he learned from his experience to someone else so they did not make the same mistake.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, V. L. Williams’s new book is a poignant reminder of the importance of heeding wise counsel and the redemptive power of humility and forgiveness. Through Grayson’s journey, readers are invited to reflect on their own choices and the impact they have on their lives and those around them.
Consumers can purchase “Safe on the Crooked Brick” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Safe on the Crooked Brick,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories