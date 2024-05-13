V. L. Williams’s Newly Released "Safe on the Crooked Brick" is a Riveting Tale of Lessons Learned and the Importance of Redemption

“Safe on the Crooked Brick” from Christian Faith Publishing author V. L. Williams is a captivating narrative that follows the journey of Grayson as he navigates the consequences of disobedience and discovers the value of wisdom and guidance. Through compelling storytelling and relatable characters, Williams delivers a powerful message about the importance of listening to those who care for us and the redemption found in second chances.