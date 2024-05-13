Eric M. Foltz’s Newly Released “To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ” Inspires Through Courage and Faith

“To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eric M. Foltz chronicles a pastors journey of faith and community revival. Through trials and redemption, readers will witness a story of rejuvenated spirit.