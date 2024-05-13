Eric M. Foltz’s Newly Released “To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ” Inspires Through Courage and Faith
“To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ” from Christian Faith Publishing author Eric M. Foltz chronicles a pastors journey of faith and community revival. Through trials and redemption, readers will witness a story of rejuvenated spirit.
Ashtabula, OH, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ”: a compelling contemporary fiction. “To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ” is the creation of published author, Eric M. Foltz, who holds a degree in Psychology/Christian Counseling from Liberty University.
Foltz shares, “Brennan McKay is a 35-year-old, single, youth pastor unsure of his calling in the ministry. However, just a few miles away from his home church, in the quaint town of Homecoming, resides a small body of believers in need of a shepherd. Hope Church is on the verge of closing its doors due to the immoral actions of the former pastor, and only six members remain who are willing to do whatever it takes to bring their ministry back to life. Although not thoroughly convinced he has been called to pastor a church of his own, Brennan takes on this daunting task of trying to rebuild Hope Church to its former glory. As Pastor, Brennan soon realizes he is not alone in his efforts to bring Hope back to life, and things seem to be going well for the young pastor and his tiny congregation until he meets Tom, the town drunk. After making the most unorthodox of introductions, Tom quickly becomes a person in need that Brennan cannot stop thinking about. There is no shortage of obstacles and setbacks as Brennan and his congregation try to reach their community for Christ. Distinct personalities and situations provide Brennan with a host of reasons why God is not through with Hope Church, and Tom is just one remarkable character that brings Brennan another step closer to realizing his purpose in life. God is on the forefront in this story of a pastor willing to cast aside all apprehension so the lost can be reached and a church can thrive once again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric M. Foltz’s new book offers a poignant exploration of faith, redemption, and the power of community in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Foltz shares, “Brennan McKay is a 35-year-old, single, youth pastor unsure of his calling in the ministry. However, just a few miles away from his home church, in the quaint town of Homecoming, resides a small body of believers in need of a shepherd. Hope Church is on the verge of closing its doors due to the immoral actions of the former pastor, and only six members remain who are willing to do whatever it takes to bring their ministry back to life. Although not thoroughly convinced he has been called to pastor a church of his own, Brennan takes on this daunting task of trying to rebuild Hope Church to its former glory. As Pastor, Brennan soon realizes he is not alone in his efforts to bring Hope back to life, and things seem to be going well for the young pastor and his tiny congregation until he meets Tom, the town drunk. After making the most unorthodox of introductions, Tom quickly becomes a person in need that Brennan cannot stop thinking about. There is no shortage of obstacles and setbacks as Brennan and his congregation try to reach their community for Christ. Distinct personalities and situations provide Brennan with a host of reasons why God is not through with Hope Church, and Tom is just one remarkable character that brings Brennan another step closer to realizing his purpose in life. God is on the forefront in this story of a pastor willing to cast aside all apprehension so the lost can be reached and a church can thrive once again.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Eric M. Foltz’s new book offers a poignant exploration of faith, redemption, and the power of community in the face of adversity.
Consumers can purchase “To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “To Measure A Man: A Pastor’s vision to rebuild a church while impacting a community for Christ,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories