Brittany Slaughter’s Newly Released “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be... a News Anchor on TV” Inspires Young Readers with Dreams of Working in Journalism

“When I Grow Up, I Want to Be... a News Anchor on TV” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brittany Slaughter is a delightful children's book that follows the exciting journey of a morning news anchor. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations, Slaughter invites young readers to explore the world of broadcast journalism and discover the excitement of delivering the news to thousands of families each day.