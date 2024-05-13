Brittany Slaughter’s Newly Released “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be... a News Anchor on TV” Inspires Young Readers with Dreams of Working in Journalism
“When I Grow Up, I Want to Be... a News Anchor on TV” from Christian Faith Publishing author Brittany Slaughter is a delightful children's book that follows the exciting journey of a morning news anchor. Through engaging storytelling and vibrant illustrations, Slaughter invites young readers to explore the world of broadcast journalism and discover the excitement of delivering the news to thousands of families each day.
Buckingham, VA, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be... a News Anchor on TV”: a charming and educational read that explores an exciting vocation. “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be... a News Anchor on TV” is the creation of published author, Brittany Slaughter, a news anchor and reporter from Virginia and proud graduate of Liberty University.
Slaughter shares, “Lights, camera, news voice! While everyone else is still asleep, news anchor Britt is wide awake getting ready for her day as a morning anchor. Every day she presents the news to thousands of families before they leave for work and school. From reading the teleprompter, finding out the weather from the meteorologist, and laughing with her co-anchor, Britt does it all. With colorful illustrations and sweet rhymes, come to work with Britt. Who knows, maybe you’ll want to be a news anchor one day too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brittany Slaughter’s new book is a heartwarming tale that celebrates the power of imagination and the limitless possibilities of the future. With its engaging narrative and vibrant illustrations, it is sure to capture the hearts of children and parents alike.
Consumers can purchase “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be... a News Anchor on TV” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be... a News Anchor on TV,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Slaughter shares, “Lights, camera, news voice! While everyone else is still asleep, news anchor Britt is wide awake getting ready for her day as a morning anchor. Every day she presents the news to thousands of families before they leave for work and school. From reading the teleprompter, finding out the weather from the meteorologist, and laughing with her co-anchor, Britt does it all. With colorful illustrations and sweet rhymes, come to work with Britt. Who knows, maybe you’ll want to be a news anchor one day too!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brittany Slaughter’s new book is a heartwarming tale that celebrates the power of imagination and the limitless possibilities of the future. With its engaging narrative and vibrant illustrations, it is sure to capture the hearts of children and parents alike.
Consumers can purchase “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be... a News Anchor on TV” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “When I Grow Up, I Want to Be... a News Anchor on TV,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories