Jerry Yarnell’s Newly Released “Seeing God’s Glory: Seeking to Walk in God’s Glory” is a Guiding Light for Spiritual Seekers
“Seeing God’s Glory: Seeking to Walk in God’s Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerry Yarnell offers a roadmap for experiencing the divine presence in everyday life. Through insightful reflections and scriptural guidance, the book inspires readers to cultivate a deeper connection with God and walk in His glory.
Canton, MI, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Seeing God’s Glory: Seeking to Walk in God’s Glory”: a transformative journey into the heart of divine communion. “Seeing God’s Glory: Seeking to Walk in God’s Glory” is the creation of published author, Jerry Yarnell, who was raised in rural Pennsylvania and has spent a lot of time at his grandparents’ farm. On Easter Sunday in 1969, while he was at Rutgers University, he had an experience of God’s presence that changed his life. He then attended Gettysburg Seminary, obtained a master’s of divinity, and went on to receive his doctor of ministry degree at Chicago Seminary. He has been with his wife, Pam, for over fifty years, and they had one daughter, Stephanie, who is now with the Lord. Upon his retirement, he continued to help the church they now attend.
Yarnell shares, “And Eve walked with God in the Garden of Eden. There is an experience of the full glory and presence of God. There they experience the full glory and presence of God. That is not the world we live in today. Many Christians often find it difficult to see and experience the glory and presence of God in their daily lives.
“Led by God’s Spirit, you walk through the difficulties one faces in seeking a closer walk with the Lord. Using the Scriptures, one is shown ways to see and walk in God’s glory every day. Living closer to God every day is a great and glorious blessing. Those blessings be yours as you seek to experience the presence and glory of God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Yarnell’s new book serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement for spiritual seekers on their journey toward deeper intimacy with God.
Consumers can purchase “Seeing God’s Glory: Seeking to Walk in God’s Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeing God’s Glory: Seeking to Walk in God’s Glory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Yarnell shares, “And Eve walked with God in the Garden of Eden. There is an experience of the full glory and presence of God. There they experience the full glory and presence of God. That is not the world we live in today. Many Christians often find it difficult to see and experience the glory and presence of God in their daily lives.
“Led by God’s Spirit, you walk through the difficulties one faces in seeking a closer walk with the Lord. Using the Scriptures, one is shown ways to see and walk in God’s glory every day. Living closer to God every day is a great and glorious blessing. Those blessings be yours as you seek to experience the presence and glory of God!”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jerry Yarnell’s new book serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement for spiritual seekers on their journey toward deeper intimacy with God.
Consumers can purchase “Seeing God’s Glory: Seeking to Walk in God’s Glory” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Seeing God’s Glory: Seeking to Walk in God’s Glory,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories