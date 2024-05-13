Jerry Yarnell’s Newly Released “Seeing God’s Glory: Seeking to Walk in God’s Glory” is a Guiding Light for Spiritual Seekers

“Seeing God’s Glory: Seeking to Walk in God’s Glory” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jerry Yarnell offers a roadmap for experiencing the divine presence in everyday life. Through insightful reflections and scriptural guidance, the book inspires readers to cultivate a deeper connection with God and walk in His glory.