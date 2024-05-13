P. W. Rainey’s New Book, "Don’t Know, Whitlow," Centers Around a Dangerous Mission Undertaken by Three Human Clones to Save the World from Absolute Destruction
White Oak, GA, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author P. W. Rainey, a retired engineer who worked for many years developing and integrating manufacturing equipment, has completed his most recent book, “Don’t Know, Whitlow”: a gripping science-fiction novel that follows three human clones who realize the only way to save the Earth from certain doom is by reprogramming an artificial intelligence that has used up most of the planet’s remaining available energy.
“Massive solar panel farm installations in the world’s deserts have changed global wind patterns, leading to the unexpected death of the world’s rain forests,” writes Rainey. “Life on Earth has fallen to near zero, with only about thirty million humans remaining alive. Artii, an AI, focused on driving manufacturing output, dominates that population, and has consumed all the available energy on Earth’s surface. In a desperate search for more energy, humans have drilled into the magma core, siphoning off heat to convert to electricity for Artii’s continue manufacturing. Three human clones discover the tragic outcome will be the death of the planet. They develop a last-ditch effort to modify Artii’s programming. Their only goal is to save the world. Odds are against them.”
Published by Fulton Books, P. W. Rainey’s book is a thrilling, spellbinding adventure that will captivate the hearts and imaginations of readers as they follow along on the covert mission to overthrow Artii’s programming to stop the catastrophic destruction of Earth before it’s too late. Riveting and full of suspense, Rainey weaves an expertly paced tale that will keep the pages turning, leading up to a stunning conclusion that will remain with readers long afterwards.
P. W. Rainey holds a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Maryland and an MBA from the University of Houston. He also spent thirty years in the US Navy and US Navy Reserves, serving as a Navy SEAL. After retiring, he and his wife moved to Southeast Georgia, where they enjoy the ocean, the salt marsh, the forests of the area, and most of all, the people.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "Don't Know, Whitlow" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
