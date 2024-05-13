Michael Shafer’s New Book, "Love Is," is a Poignant Assortment of Poems and Ruminations Exploring the Power of Love and the Vast Array of Emotions It Can Bring About
Trafalgar, IN, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Michael Shafer has completed his most recent book, “Love Is”: a compelling series of poems exploring love in all its forms, including both the joy and pain that often accompany one’s search for it in the modern age.
“Love is broken and twisted. But it’s also the only thing worth anything in this world,” writes Michael. “To find it in its purest form is nothing short of a miracle. Everything we do, everything we are, love is at the center of it all.”
Published by Fulton Books, Michael Shafer’s book is a thought-provoking read that will resonate with readers of all backgrounds and expose how love, whether romantic or otherwise, connects the world. Emotionally stirring and stunningly human, Shafer uses his gift of prose to reveal love in all its many facets, and everything that it can become.
