Joclyn M. Polhemus’s New Book, “42 Days Postpartum: A New Mom's Candid Memories,” Follows a First-Time Mother’s Thoughts and Experiences During Birth and Postpartum
Yorktown, VA, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Joclyn M. Polhemus, a mother of two whose faith and family have always been the most important things in her life, has completed her most recent book, “42 Days Postpartum: A New Mom's Candid Memories”: a thought-provoking and engaging six-week reflection of a first-time mom's postpartum experience.
“It was placed on my heart during my eight-month mark to write this book,” shares Joclyn. “I am in no way an expert on pregnancy as this is my first; however, I have always had a passion to help others especially in the topic of health and wellness. With health and wellness comes self-care, a component we often neglect. In writing this, I am hoping that my candid transparency helps another woman along the journey. Carrying, birthing, healing, and raising children is no easy task, but our bodies are amazing and have been blessed with the mechanisms to do so.
“For those who have struggled with fertility, you are strong. Don’t let anyone say otherwise. It is not always easy physically, mentally, or emotionally, but know this (from a spiritual perspective): there is a purpose for everything, and timing is not determined by us alone. Though some of us may not carry, we may become parents in other capacities. From mentorship to another child, surrogacy, adoption, fostering, childcare, godparents, aunts, and more, it takes a village, and you are capable.”
Published by Fulton Books, Joclyn M. Polhemus’s book follows the author through the roller coaster of emotions she felt during the postpartum period and recovery after birth, from the incredible highs to the desperate lows, and how she managed to not only survive her experience but learn from it as well. Now sharing her own candid story, Joclyn hopes her book will connect with and encourage expecting and new mothers, helping to facilitate the conversation surrounding the common struggles experienced during the postpartum period and how to navigate them.
Readers who wish to experience this encouraging work can purchase “42 Days Postpartum: A New Mom's Candid Memories” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
