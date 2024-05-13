Author Deborah Millender’s New Book, "Love is the Key to Open All Doors," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Importance of Love in Knowing One’s Fellow Man and the Lord
Recent release “Love is the Key to Open all Doors” from Newman Springs Publishing author Deborah Millender is a fascinating look at how vital love is to one’s life, and how dangerous it can become when those in power attempt to divide and separate people from embracing their loved ones, directly in opposition to God’s will for his people.
Toledo, OH, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Deborah Millender has completed her new book, “Love is the Key to Open all Doors”: a powerful read that exemplifies how love is the ultimate power of healing and hope in society, and how those like Ohio governor Mike DeWine took the chance for love away during the coronavirus pandemic due to shutting down businesses and forcing people apart.
“I understand how the kids and the young men and young ladies were looking forward to their graduation or a chance of moving up to the next level—that should not have been taken away from them,” writes Millender. “That should still have been a great moment to them; it made their lives hard, looking for what they could achieve and how it could make a difference, but it was taken away too soon. Now God is looking at all actions to see was that a better choice—to have their special moment shut down—when we all know what God can do for us but failed. Our whole life depends on God, and God works with us, not against us, and our governor, Mike DeWine, was doing just that, not thinking how love works through God in us and how we know what to do with our health when God is our doctor and that all we should know in life if we will understand the crisis of this coronavirus—that love should be unity, and we should be showing it all through the life of this coronavirus with no fear showing.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Deborah Millender’s enthralling tale is sure to resonate with readers of all walks of life, helping them to discover the incredible power of love, and how one must embrace love and connecting with others in their own lives if they ever expect to find true happiness and fulfillment with God.
Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Love is the Key to Open all Doors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
