Author Deborah Millender’s New Book, "Love is the Key to Open All Doors," is a Thought-Provoking Look at the Importance of Love in Knowing One’s Fellow Man and the Lord

Recent release “Love is the Key to Open all Doors” from Newman Springs Publishing author Deborah Millender is a fascinating look at how vital love is to one’s life, and how dangerous it can become when those in power attempt to divide and separate people from embracing their loved ones, directly in opposition to God’s will for his people.