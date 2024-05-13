Author Robert Stanley’s New Book, “Yes Ma'am, Yes Sir It's About Respect,” Discusses the Issues That Have Arisen in Society from a Lack of General Respect for Others

Recent release “Yes Ma'am, Yes Sir It's About Respect: A Key to a Greater Society” from Covenant Books author Robert Stanley is a poignant look at how the nation at large has shifted away from mutual respect amongst society, and the ways in which this missing courtesy and understanding has resulted in a more self-absorbed and morally bankrupt way of life.