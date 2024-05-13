Author Robert Stanley’s New Book, “Yes Ma'am, Yes Sir It's About Respect,” Discusses the Issues That Have Arisen in Society from a Lack of General Respect for Others
Recent release “Yes Ma'am, Yes Sir It's About Respect: A Key to a Greater Society” from Covenant Books author Robert Stanley is a poignant look at how the nation at large has shifted away from mutual respect amongst society, and the ways in which this missing courtesy and understanding has resulted in a more self-absorbed and morally bankrupt way of life.
Nashville, TN, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Robert Stanley, a loving husband of forty-eight years, father of two, and grandfather of three, has completed his new book, “Yes Ma'am, Yes Sir It's About Respect: A Key to a Greater Society”: a compelling read that highlights the erosion of respect within modern culture, how this lack of regard for others has had a lasting impact on society at large, and possible solutions to this desperate issue.
Originally from a rural community in Millington, Tennessee, author Robert Stanley graduated from Tennessee State University in 1973, where he studied and attained a bachelor’s degree in mathematics with a minor in music. The author has played the trombone for many years, performing in marching bands, stage bands, concert bands, jazz bands, and dance bands from eighth grade through college and beyond. He also picked up the guitar some years after graduating from TSU, where he played and sang for a gospel group. The author is retired from the computer industry, where he worked as an IT specialist for over thirty-five years and, currently, pastors a small Baptist congregation in Nashville, Tennessee.
“Judging by my age (seventy-two and counting), I am old-school,” writes Stanley. “Through the years, I have noticed the erosion of simple, good manners and virtuous living. As I pondered what seemed to be happening, it occurred to me that the one thing that I could attribute this downfall to is a simple but real lack of respect. I wanted to give voice to what I think could help in some small way to get us back on track.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Robert Stanley’s new book takes a thoughtful approach at exploring the underlying issues that have come about from a general lack of respect, and how it can be earned once again through kindness, empathy, and understanding for one’s neighbors and community. Drawing upon years of personal experience, Stanley shares his thoughts and possible solutions in the hope of encouraging a return to mutual respect that can help heal a divided nation.
Readers can purchase "Yes Ma'am, Yes Sir It's About Respect: A Key to a Greater Society" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
