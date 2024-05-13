Author D. Lindsay’s New Book, “Princess Patch and Prince BJ Return the Missing Treasure,” Follows Two Puppies as They Help a Lost Girl and Work to Return Stolen Jewelry
Recent release “Princess Patch and Prince BJ Return the Missing Treasure” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay is a captivating and heartfelt story centers around Prince BJ and Princess Patch, two royal Pekingese puppies who take in a girl they find lost in the forest, only to discover she’s a long-lost princess in need of a new home and their help.
New York, NY, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- D. Lindsay, a loving mother and grandmother who enjoys spending her retirement watching her grandchildren and two Pekingese puppies grow, has completed her new book, “Princess Patch and Prince BJ Return the Missing Treasure”: a riveting story that follows two royal Pekingese puppies who find a lost girl in the forest and work to not only help her, but return missing jewelry to a nearby kingdom.
In “Princess Patch and Prince BJ Return the Missing Treasure,” the titular puppies Princess Patch and Prince BJ are playing in the forest when they discover a girl named Haley, who can’t remember where she’s from and needs a home. Feeling sorry for her, the two puppies invite her to spend the night with them, only to discover she is actually a princess who was cast out of her kingdom so her sister could be closer to the throne. Soon they also discover the kingdom’s royal treasure is missing, and soon Princess Patch and Prince BJ conspire to make things right and help both Haley and the kingdom.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Lindsay’s new book is the latest entry in the author’s “Prince BJ and Princess Patch” series and will take readers on an epic quest as Princess Patch and Prince BJ come up with a plan to save the day yet again. With excitement around every corner and colorful artwork to bring the author’s tale to life, “Princess Patch and Prince Return the Missing Treasure” is sure to keep the pages turning, leaving readers of all ages eager for the next installment.
Readers can purchase “Princess Patch and Prince BJ Return the Missing Treasure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
