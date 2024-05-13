Author D. Lindsay’s New Book, “Princess Patch and Prince BJ Return the Missing Treasure,” Follows Two Puppies as They Help a Lost Girl and Work to Return Stolen Jewelry

Recent release “Princess Patch and Prince BJ Return the Missing Treasure” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay is a captivating and heartfelt story centers around Prince BJ and Princess Patch, two royal Pekingese puppies who take in a girl they find lost in the forest, only to discover she’s a long-lost princess in need of a new home and their help.