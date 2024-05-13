Author Joe Ginter’s New Book, "Ditchmen 4: Woken by the Hoedag," Follows the Thrilling Adventures of a Teacher, His Wife, and a Mutated Ditchman as They Save the World
Recent release “Ditchmen 4: Woken by the Hoedag” from Covenant Books author Joe Ginter is a brilliant, riveting story that continues the adventures of teacher Jay Griner and his wife, Amy, as they work to protect a new species known as the Ditchmen from being exploited by the government for their own, nefarious purposes.
Van Wert, OH, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joe Ginter, a fifth- and sixth-grade teacher for thirty-four years, has completed his new book, “Ditchmen 4: Woken by the Hoedag”: a fascinating and compelling novel that follows a teacher, his wife, and a mysterious, mutated Ditchman as they work together to bring down a dangerous, shadowy government organization.
“First there was ‘Ditchmen,’ where teacher, Jay Griner, saves his hometown from an invasion of Ditchmen,” writes Ginter. “This invasion turned out to be the out-of-control research of his supposedly deceased wife, Amy.
“Then there was ‘Ditchmen 2,’ where a government-organized task force attempts to steal Amy Griner’s Ditchmen research. Amy foils their plan with the help of her husband, Jay Griner.
“Next there was ‘Ditchmen 3’—one member of the government organized task force attempts to duplicate Amy Griner’s Ditchmen research. Once again, the diabolical plan is foiled, but a mutated form of a Ditchmen is created.
“Now in ‘Ditchmen 4,’ Turfie, the mutated Ditchman, must help Jay and Amy foil the twisted plan of another member of the government-organized task force to eliminate a newly discovered cryptid in order to preserve their climate crisis agenda.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Ginter’s new book is the fourth installment of the author’s “Ditchmen” series and will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along in this latest entry in the series. Expertly paced and full of suspense, readers will find themselves spellbound with each turn of the page as Jay, Amy, and Turfie inch closer to discovering the truth behind their enemy’s plan.
Readers can purchase “Ditchmen 4: Woken by the Hoedag” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“First there was ‘Ditchmen,’ where teacher, Jay Griner, saves his hometown from an invasion of Ditchmen,” writes Ginter. “This invasion turned out to be the out-of-control research of his supposedly deceased wife, Amy.
“Then there was ‘Ditchmen 2,’ where a government-organized task force attempts to steal Amy Griner’s Ditchmen research. Amy foils their plan with the help of her husband, Jay Griner.
“Next there was ‘Ditchmen 3’—one member of the government organized task force attempts to duplicate Amy Griner’s Ditchmen research. Once again, the diabolical plan is foiled, but a mutated form of a Ditchmen is created.
“Now in ‘Ditchmen 4,’ Turfie, the mutated Ditchman, must help Jay and Amy foil the twisted plan of another member of the government-organized task force to eliminate a newly discovered cryptid in order to preserve their climate crisis agenda.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joe Ginter’s new book is the fourth installment of the author’s “Ditchmen” series and will leave readers on the edge of their seats as they follow along in this latest entry in the series. Expertly paced and full of suspense, readers will find themselves spellbound with each turn of the page as Jay, Amy, and Turfie inch closer to discovering the truth behind their enemy’s plan.
Readers can purchase “Ditchmen 4: Woken by the Hoedag” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories