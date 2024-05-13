Author Joe Ginter’s New Book, "Ditchmen 4: Woken by the Hoedag," Follows the Thrilling Adventures of a Teacher, His Wife, and a Mutated Ditchman as They Save the World

Recent release “Ditchmen 4: Woken by the Hoedag” from Covenant Books author Joe Ginter is a brilliant, riveting story that continues the adventures of teacher Jay Griner and his wife, Amy, as they work to protect a new species known as the Ditchmen from being exploited by the government for their own, nefarious purposes.