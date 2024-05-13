Author M. Francis Daniel’s New Book, “The Wish Of A Fish,” Follows a Young Boy Who Finds Himself Transformed After Wishing to Overcome His Fear of the Sea
Recent release “The Wish Of A Fish” from Covenant Books author M. Francis Daniel is an adorable tale that centers around Dale, a young boy who is afraid of the sea, but longs to overcome his fear. When he finds a magic lamp with a genie inside, Dale wishes to no longer be afraid of the sea, and finds his wish has come true in an unusual way.
Harrells, NC, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- M. Francis Daniel, a retired elder of the North Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church, has completed his new book, “The Wish Of A Fish”: a charming story of a young boy who, with the help of a magical surprise, finds himself transformed so he can master his fear of the sea, making new friends along the way.
In forty-eight years of ministry, author M. Francis Daniel has served as pastor, consultant, and district superintendent. He is an ICF-certified leadership coach, endorsed by the Endorsing Agency of the United Methodist Church, as well as the president of Compass Point in North Carolina. The author and his wife, Gail, live in the community of Bay Tree Lakes in North Carolina, and are the proud parents of three children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
“Dale always wanted to overcome his fear of the sea,” writes Daniel. “One day, he stumbled upon a big surprise that sent his life on an amazing journey. Open the pages of this book and discover how the wish of a fish changed his life forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M. Francis Daniel’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Dale’s fantastic journey under the sea to discover the incredible wonders and friendly marine life that live below the surface. Engaging and full of colorful artwork to help bring Daniel’s tale to life, “The Wish Of A Fish” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this magical tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Wish Of A Fish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
In forty-eight years of ministry, author M. Francis Daniel has served as pastor, consultant, and district superintendent. He is an ICF-certified leadership coach, endorsed by the Endorsing Agency of the United Methodist Church, as well as the president of Compass Point in North Carolina. The author and his wife, Gail, live in the community of Bay Tree Lakes in North Carolina, and are the proud parents of three children, five grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.
“Dale always wanted to overcome his fear of the sea,” writes Daniel. “One day, he stumbled upon a big surprise that sent his life on an amazing journey. Open the pages of this book and discover how the wish of a fish changed his life forever.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, M. Francis Daniel’s new book will transport readers as they follow along on Dale’s fantastic journey under the sea to discover the incredible wonders and friendly marine life that live below the surface. Engaging and full of colorful artwork to help bring Daniel’s tale to life, “The Wish Of A Fish” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to relive this magical tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Wish Of A Fish” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories