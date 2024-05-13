Author M. Francis Daniel’s New Book, “The Wish Of A Fish,” Follows a Young Boy Who Finds Himself Transformed After Wishing to Overcome His Fear of the Sea

Recent release “The Wish Of A Fish” from Covenant Books author M. Francis Daniel is an adorable tale that centers around Dale, a young boy who is afraid of the sea, but longs to overcome his fear. When he finds a magic lamp with a genie inside, Dale wishes to no longer be afraid of the sea, and finds his wish has come true in an unusual way.