Author Kathy Blaum’s New Book, “Victory -- What is it?” Reveals How the Lord Has Served as a Guiding Light for the Author Through All of Life’s Challenges
Recent release “Victory -- What is it?” from Covenant Books author Kathy Blaum is a compelling and thought-provoking collection of moments throughout the author’s life in which she was forced to endure one of life’s many struggles, and how her faith and trust in the Lord helped to guide her to victory.
Madison, AL, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Kathy Blaum, who has been writing since elementary school and has been published in Christian magazines, has completed her new book, “Victory -- What is it?”: a poignant, faith-based memoir that reveals the struggles and challenges the author has faced throughout her life, and how God was by her side through it all to help see her to the other side.
“Every story I have written in this book is true,” shares Blaum. “Every action by God I have recorded happened. And it is faith in the Father, His Son Jesus, and the Holy Spirit that moved the Lord. Jesus taught that faith the size of a mustard seed would bring miraculous answers to prayers. And the more one reads the Bible and hears the Word of God preached and taught, the stronger that faith becomes. The answers to prayers and the victories they brought that are recorded in this small book are a reminder to all that victories in the lives of countless numbers of people will continue as long as strong faith in our unchangeable God and His written word resides in the hearts of believers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathy Blaum’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the author’s incredible journey of faith, hope, and spiritual growth. Emotionally stirring and deeply personal, Blaum shares her story with the desire to encourage her readers to seek out God when life becomes too difficult for them, and to open their hearts and souls to his divine glory and salvation.
Readers can purchase “Victory -- What is it?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“Every story I have written in this book is true,” shares Blaum. “Every action by God I have recorded happened. And it is faith in the Father, His Son Jesus, and the Holy Spirit that moved the Lord. Jesus taught that faith the size of a mustard seed would bring miraculous answers to prayers. And the more one reads the Bible and hears the Word of God preached and taught, the stronger that faith becomes. The answers to prayers and the victories they brought that are recorded in this small book are a reminder to all that victories in the lives of countless numbers of people will continue as long as strong faith in our unchangeable God and His written word resides in the hearts of believers.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Kathy Blaum’s new book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on the author’s incredible journey of faith, hope, and spiritual growth. Emotionally stirring and deeply personal, Blaum shares her story with the desire to encourage her readers to seek out God when life becomes too difficult for them, and to open their hearts and souls to his divine glory and salvation.
Readers can purchase “Victory -- What is it?” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories