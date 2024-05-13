Author Kathy Blaum’s New Book, “Victory -- What is it?” Reveals How the Lord Has Served as a Guiding Light for the Author Through All of Life’s Challenges

Recent release “Victory -- What is it?” from Covenant Books author Kathy Blaum is a compelling and thought-provoking collection of moments throughout the author’s life in which she was forced to endure one of life’s many struggles, and how her faith and trust in the Lord helped to guide her to victory.