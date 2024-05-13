Author Carol Goodall’s New Book, "Every Promise of God Can be Yours," Explores How to Strengthen One’s Faith in Order to Receive God’s Promises Given in the Bible
Recent release “Every Promise of God Can Be Yours” from Covenant Books author Carol Goodall is a poignant guide to help encourage readers seeking to embrace Christ’s teachings and grow within their faith in order to receive God’s innumerable promises of salvation that can be found within His Holy Scripture.
Bend, OR, May 13, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Carol Goodall, the founder of Ministries for Growing Up, a platform to speak to the stages of Christian growth, has completed her new book, “Every Promise of God Can Be Yours”: a compelling, faith-based read that explores the incredible promises that are offered by God in Scripture and are available to all those who open their hearts and spirit to accepting Christ as their Lord and Savior.
Raised on a small farm in Central Oregon, author Carol Goodall went on to pursue singing, a passion she embraced for many years even after marrying at the age of nineteen and becoming the mom of four children all before the age of thirty. At the age of thirty-six, Carol came to know the Lord, and was called upon to teach His Word. In her teaching, she has been gifted with practical insights into God’s ways and methods of transforming believers into His likeness so that we might be united with Him in fellowship.
“According to one account, over one thousand promises are given in the Bible,” shares Goodall. “There are promises to give rest, overcome anxiety, and conquer every fear. There are promises to comfort, heal, and overcome sinful behavior. There are promises of wisdom, strength, and grace.
“... These promises are accessible to all believers. None are excluded! Only one thing is necessary. We must believe what God says; we must have faith that He will keep His Word. Herein lies the problem: Far too often, our faith is weak. This book reveals God’s way of taking weak faith and turning it into strong faith. It describes the steps that need to be taken to replace little faith with great faith. As this way is applied to our lives, faith grows.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Carol Goodall’s new book will provide insight and encouragement to those seeking to follow Christ’s teachings, but struggle with the conflicts that many Christians combat while developing their faith, such as understanding and handling guilt, learning how to walk in obedience, and other topics that, when conquered, result in the ability to be led by God’s Spirit.
Readers can purchase “Every Promise of God Can Be Yours” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
