Author Carol Goodall’s New Book, "Every Promise of God Can be Yours," Explores How to Strengthen One’s Faith in Order to Receive God’s Promises Given in the Bible

Recent release “Every Promise of God Can Be Yours” from Covenant Books author Carol Goodall is a poignant guide to help encourage readers seeking to embrace Christ’s teachings and grow within their faith in order to receive God’s innumerable promises of salvation that can be found within His Holy Scripture.