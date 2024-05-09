"Ukraine: A Warning to the World," Now Available from Histria Books
Las Vegas, NV, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the release of "Ukraine: A Warning to the World" by Thierry Laurent Pellet. This book is published by Vindicta Publishing, a joint venture between Histria Books and Creative Destruction Media dedicated to outstanding non-fiction works related to history, politics, and international affairs.
Follow the journey of a French entrepreneur whose life becomes entangled with the crisis in Ukraine, prompting a deep exploration of the country’s history and socio-political dynamics. Amidst the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine, the author, a former speed skiing athlete and serial entrepreneur with a decade of living in the U.S. and Ukraine, emerges as a valuable source of intelligence. His mission is to mediate and mitigate the escalating crisis globally. The book challenges mainstream narratives by revealing truths obscured by manipulations driven by cross-cutting interests. From the rise of Nazism and the Maidan protests to political assassinations, ethnic cleansing, the MH17 incident, and references to biological weapons (including COVID), it exposes the realities often overlooked.
The book includes a preface by Gen. Paul E. Vallely, a retired United States Army Major General and former senior military analyst for Fox News. Vallely served in the Vietnam War and retired in 1991 as deputy commanding general, United States Army Pacific. Thierry Laurent Pellet is a French entrepreneur and historian, with rich knowledge of European history and geopolitics.
Ukraine: A Warning to the World, by Thierry Laurent Pellet, 260 pp., ISBN 978-1-59211-496-2, is available at HistriaBooks.com and from all major book retailers. The book is also available in eBook. Titles published under the various imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Independent Publishers Group (IPG). For information on publishing with Histria Books, visit histriabooks.com or email at info@histriabooks.com.
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
