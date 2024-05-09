Grand Opening of The Living Advantage Youth Center: A Beacon of Hope in Crenshaw
Introducing the Living Advantage Youth Center: Empowering at-risk youth through community investment. Made possible by from the Care First Community Investment (CFCI) Year 2 Funding.
Crenshaw, CA, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Living Advantage, Inc. (LA, Inc.), a 30-year-old nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering at-risk, probation, and foster youth is proud to embark on its newest venture - the Living Advantage Youth Center (LAYC). This endeavor has been made possible through funding from the Amity Foundation and Los Angeles County Justice Care and Opportunities Care First Community Investment (CFCI) Year 2 Funding.
Amity Foundation has been selected as a third party to manage and distribute a portion of funds included in the CFCI spending plan, and Non-CFCI funds for Grants to Justice-Focused Community-Based Organizations. They selected several organizations for funding late last year, and LA, Inc. was awarded funding to open up a community youth center.
Located at 4700 Crenshaw Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90043, LAYC is poised to serve as a beacon of hope for the youth of Crenshaw and surrounding communities. With LA, Inc's 30 years of experience serving foster youth, LAYC is uniquely positioned to address the needs of the community. By partnering with local schools, community organizations, and corporate sponsors, the center seeks to create a network of support that extends beyond its walls.
"We can't wait for the community to come out and see our new Youth Center," said Pamela R. Clay, LA, Inc. Executive Director. "This has been a long time coming, and I can't think of a better place to open up our center. Crenshaw has always been a hub of creativity, resilience, and community spirit. It's here where we aim to cultivate the dreams and aspirations of our youth, providing them with a safe haven to flourish and thrive."
The grand opening celebration will take place on Thursday, May 30, 2024, with an all-day open house. Opening remarks with the Crenshaw Chamber of Commerce will commence around 6:30 p.m., followed by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with several invited guests.
For more information about LAYC or LA, Inc., visit http://www.livingadvantageinc.org/layc-la-youth-center.
