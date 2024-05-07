Image Specialty Partners™ Welcomes Southern California-Based Hulse Orthodontics to Its Dental Partnership Family
Hulse Orthodontics, Carlsbad, California has joined Image Specialty Partners™, a leading doctor-led, multi-specialty dental service organization in the United States.
Dr. Cameron Hulse founded Hulse Orthodontics and has been providing orthodontic treatment to the Carlsbad community for over 17 years. Since then Dr. Hulse has, along with his world-class care team, created thousands of healthy, beautiful smiles in the Carlsbad area. Dr. Hulse is a resident of Carlsbad and provides ongoing support to youth programs, sports teams, and local schools. He is a member of the American Dental Association, American Association of Orthodontists, Pacific Coast Society of Orthodontists, San Diego County Dental Society, and California Association of Orthodontists.
“I have always been passionate about putting patients first and using innovative ways to provide an orthodontic experience that is customized to fit every patient’s specific needs and lifestyle,” said Dr. Hulse. “Image Specialty Partners focus on providing doctors with the innovation and resources they need to provide superior patient care makes them the perfect partner and I could not be more thrilled to become part of the Image Specialty Partners family. I am certain we will be able to take our practice to the next level in delivering the most advanced orthodontic care to more patients.”
Dr. Yan Kalika, CEO and Chief Clinical Officer of Image Specialty Partners, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership. “The partnership with Hulse Orthodontics represents Image Specialty Partners’ continued dedication to empowering premier doctors to elevate their practices through innovative, multi-specialty platforms. Dr. Hulse shares our vision to transform and raise the standard of orthodontic care and to be industry leaders.” Dr. Kalika and Dr. Hulse were part of an orthodontic study club where they shared their knowledge and desire to create the best innovative orthodontic practices.
About Image Specialty Partners
Image Specialty Partners was built on the shared passion and mission to provide exceptional dental care through the latest innovation and technology, and the belief that everyone deserves to have the confidence and positivity that comes from a healthy, beautiful smile. Image Specialty Partners and the independent specialty dental care practices it supports operate multiple partners on the West Coast. Image Specialty Partners is headquartered at 3075 Beacon Blvd., West Sacramento, CA 95691.
