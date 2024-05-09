Histria Books Acquires Top of the World Publishing, LLC
Las Vegas, NV, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books, a leading independent publishing house, announced today the acquisition of Top of the World Publishing, LLC, including its imprints Untreed Reads, eLectio Publishing, Uncial Press, Cupid’s Quill, and Novus Mundi. The acquisition adds a diverse catalog of titles and a talented roster of authors to Histria Books’ already outstanding list, broadening and strengthening its position in the publishing industry.
Top of the World Publishing, founded by Bryan Farney, has built a reputation for acquiring quality small publishers and combining them to gain efficiencies, and for discovering and nurturing talented authors across various genres. The company’s imprints have garnered critical acclaim and a dedicated readership.
“I am thrilled that Top of the World Publishing has found a new home with Histria Books,” said Bryan Farney, founder of Top of the World Publishing. “This move will provide our authors with enhanced marketing capabilities, access to traditional distribution channels, and the exceptional sales force of the Independent Publishers Group, which handles distribution for Histria. I am confident that our authors will benefit greatly from this partnership.”
Dr. Kurt Brackob, Director of Histria Books, expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition, stating, “We are delighted to welcome Top of the World Publishing and its imprints to the Histria Books family. Their commitment to quality and their diverse catalog align perfectly with our mission to publish outstanding works across a wide range of genres. Our team looks forward to working with their talented authors and bringing their books to an even wider audience.”
Histria Books also announced that Bryan Farney will join its Board of Directors as a result of the acquisition. The acquisition of Top of the World Publishing is expected to further enhance Histria Books’ position in the publishing industry, expanding its reach and offering readers an even more diverse selection of high-quality titles.
The acquisition of Top of the World Publishing and its subsidiaries marks a significant milestone in Histria Books’ growth trajectory. With a renewed focus on innovation and collaboration, Histria Books reaffirms its commitment to fostering literary excellence and enriching the cultural landscape, entrenching itself as a prominent player in the publishing industry.
For more information about Histria Books and its publishing program, visit HistriaBooks.com or email info@histriabooks.com.
Contact
Dana Ungureanu
561-504-2923
histriabooks.com
