THINKWARE Announces Mother’s Day Dash Cam Specials
San Francisco, CA, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- World-leading dash cam brand, THINKWARE, has announced special deals for Mother’s Day on its latest and top-rated dash cams. The promotion will run from May 6 to May 19, 2024, available at the THINKWARE website and other select online retailers.
Many of THINKWARE's most popular dash cams will be discounted, including a U3000, ARC, Q200, F200 PRO, Q1000, and others. Those in search of gifts for mom could save on the following dash cams:
- U3000 Front and Rear Dash Cam (MSRP: $549.99; Sale: $499.99): A cutting-edge dual-channel dash cam that transforms parking surveillance with features such as 4K UHD, Super Night Vision 4.0, ADAS, advanced parking protection, built-in RADAR technology, and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.
- ARC Front and Rear Dash Cam (MSRP: $279.99; Sale: $249.99): Within its compact size, ARC packs a punch as a dual-channel Wi-Fi dash cam, offering 2K 1440P QHD quality, a 2.7” LCD IPS panel for sharp video review from various angles, and new to THINKWARE, Traffic Signal Alert that lets you to know when the traffic light has turned green, as well as many of the innovative features synonymous with the THINKWARE brand.
- Q200 2CH Rideshare Bundle (MSRP: $199.99; Sale: $169.99): THINKWARE’s new successor to the F200 PRO with 2K resolution, built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, Smart Parking Mode, Super Night Vision 2.0, and more. This bundle comes with an interior infrared camera to capture events that happen inside the vehicle.
- F200 PRO Front and Rear Dash Cam (MSRP: $199.99; Sale: $149.99): A versatile mid-range Full HD 1080P dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
- Q1000 Front and Rear Dash Cam (MSRP: $349.99; Sale: $279.99): The Q1000 features ultra-clear 2K 1440P QHD or FHD video quality for seamless dash cam footage in all road conditions, continuous recording in one-minute segments, and Super Night Vision 3.0 for enhanced night-time recording.
Other products on sale for Mother’s Day include the X700, X800, iVolt Mini External Battery, Rideshare Bundles, Multiplexer Bundles, and the Radar Module.
Dash cams are great for staying safe on the roads and THINKWARE has many excellent options for drivers.
The THINKWARE ARC Dash Cam is available on Amazon. With every ARC dash cam purchase, receive a free OBD II cable. This limited time offer will be available until May 15, 2024.
For more information, visit the THINKWARE website at https://thinkwarestore.com/.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting their DASH CAM lines into 17 other countries including US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lines during their presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES 2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Rick Judge
+1-5180-727-3000
www.thinkware.com
