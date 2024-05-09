Unwind Massage Lounge Opens in Snider Plaza
Unwind Massage Lounge is a new concept wellness studio utilizing massage chairs to offer clients quick and effective massages while only requiring them to remove their shoes.
Dallas, TX, May 09, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Unwind Massage Lounge: A Serene Oasis in the Heart of Dallas.
Unwind Massage Lounge, a new and innovative concept in relaxation and wellness, has officially opened its doors in the bustling city of Dallas, Texas. Founded by longtime friends and business partners Amanda and Jessica, Unwind Massage Lounge offers a unique experience that combines cutting-edge technology with the soothing touch of human hands.
Amanda, a former General Manager at John Eagle Dealerships, and Jessica, the owner-manager of Bob's Steak and Chop House, joined forces to create a space where busy individuals can escape the stresses of everyday life and indulge in the ultimate relaxation experience. With a shared passion for wellness and a keen eye for design, the duo carefully curated every aspect of Unwind Massage Lounge to ensure that guests feel pampered from the moment they walk through the door.
Located in the vibrant Snider Plaza, Unwind Massage Lounge boasts a serene and inviting atmosphere that is perfect for unwinding after a long day. The lounge features state-of-the-art massage chairs from the renowned Korean brand Osaki, known for their advanced technology and superior comfort. Guests can choose from a variety of massage options, ranging from deep tissue to reflexology, all tailored to meet their individual needs.
In addition to its luxurious massage services, Unwind Massage Lounge also offers a range of spa treatments, including red light therapy and gel eye masks. The lounge's high-tech massage chairs provide each guest with a personalized and rejuvenating experience that leaves them feeling refreshed and revitalized.
"We are thrilled to introduce Unwind Massage Lounge to the Dallas community," said Amanda. "Our goal is to create a sanctuary where people can escape the chaos of everyday life and focus on their well-being. Whether you're looking to relax, recharge, or simply pamper yourself, Unwind Massage Lounge has something for everyone."
For more information about Unwind Massage Lounge and to book your appointment, visit www.unwindmassagelounge.com or stop by the lounge at 6621 Snider Plaza, Dallas, TX. Experience the ultimate in relaxation at Unwind Massage Lounge - where serenity meets sophistication.
Contact:
Amanda and Jessica
Co-Founders, Unwind Massage Lounge
Phone: 214-814-2727
Email: contact@unwindmassagelounge.com
Email: info@unwindmassagelounge.com
