Introducing "Farm Bureau Friday," a New Podcast From JCS Marketing Inc., MyAgLife, and The Stanislaus County Farm Bureau
JCS Marketing Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of "Farm Bureau Friday," a dynamic new podcast catering to the agricultural community. Hosted by Anna Genasci, Director of Education and Communication with Stanislaus County Farm Bureau (SCFB) and Kristin Platts, Digital Content Writer with JCS Marketing, the show promises insightful discussions, expert interviews, and industry insights.
Fresno, CA, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- JCS Marketing Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of "Farm Bureau Friday," a dynamic new podcast catering to the agricultural community. Hosted by Anna Genasci, Director of Education and Communication with Stanislaus County Farm Bureau (SCFB) and Kristin Platts, Digital Content Writer with JCS Marketing, the show promises insightful discussions, expert interviews, and industry insights.
"Farming is not just a job; it's a way of life," says Genasci, co-host of Farm Bureau Friday. "Our podcast aims to celebrate the dedication and hard work of farmers, who feed the world, while addressing the challenges and opportunities they face."
Listeners can expect engaging conversations covering a wide range of topics, including evolving farming practices, market trends, legislative updates, and success stories from the field. Each episode will feature special guests, industry experts, and thought leaders sharing their perspectives and expertise.
"We are excited to partner with the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau to bring Farm Bureau Friday to the agricultural community," says co-host Platts, who herself has roots in Farm Bureau, having worked for SCFB for more than a decade. "Our goal is to provide valuable content that informs, educates, and inspires farmers and industry professionals."
JCS Marketing Inc. CEO Jason Scott said, “It's an honor that Stanislaus County Farm Bureau would trust us to partner with them on creating this valuable new content, that they see us as a viable media option in the California landscape, and trust our reputation in the industry.”
Farm Bureau Friday will air every second Friday on JCS Marketing's MyAgLife hub alongside The MyAgLife Podcast. Currently, there are four episodes available on the hub. Listeners can access these on their preferred podcast platforms or by visiting https://podcast.myaglife.com/ to listen to the episodes and explore additional MyAgLife resources and content.
For more information about Farm Bureau Friday contact Anna at annag@stanfarmbureau.org
or Kristin at kristin@jcsmarketinginc.com. To inquire about podcast sponsorship and advertising opportunities, please contact Jay Visser at jay@jcsmarketinginc.com or 559-352-4456.
About JCS Marketing Inc.:
Located in Fresno, California, JCS Marketing Inc. is a premier marketing agency with a focus on the agricultural sector. The agency boasts a team of dedicated professionals who bring both passion and expertise to their work, providing a range of tailored marketing solutions including content creation and digital marketing. Renowned for its innovative approaches, JCS Marketing serves as a trusted advisor and key media resource for industry leaders like the California Farm Bureau and Stanislaus County Farm Bureau. myaglife.com/subscribe/
About Stanislaus County Farm Bureau:
Stanislaus County Farm Bureau, based out of Modesto Calif., is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and protecting agriculture in Stanislaus County. Through advocacy, education, and outreach programs, the Farm Bureau works to support local farmers and ranchers and ensure the future of agriculture in the region.
"Farming is not just a job; it's a way of life," says Genasci, co-host of Farm Bureau Friday. "Our podcast aims to celebrate the dedication and hard work of farmers, who feed the world, while addressing the challenges and opportunities they face."
Listeners can expect engaging conversations covering a wide range of topics, including evolving farming practices, market trends, legislative updates, and success stories from the field. Each episode will feature special guests, industry experts, and thought leaders sharing their perspectives and expertise.
"We are excited to partner with the Stanislaus County Farm Bureau to bring Farm Bureau Friday to the agricultural community," says co-host Platts, who herself has roots in Farm Bureau, having worked for SCFB for more than a decade. "Our goal is to provide valuable content that informs, educates, and inspires farmers and industry professionals."
JCS Marketing Inc. CEO Jason Scott said, “It's an honor that Stanislaus County Farm Bureau would trust us to partner with them on creating this valuable new content, that they see us as a viable media option in the California landscape, and trust our reputation in the industry.”
Farm Bureau Friday will air every second Friday on JCS Marketing's MyAgLife hub alongside The MyAgLife Podcast. Currently, there are four episodes available on the hub. Listeners can access these on their preferred podcast platforms or by visiting https://podcast.myaglife.com/ to listen to the episodes and explore additional MyAgLife resources and content.
For more information about Farm Bureau Friday contact Anna at annag@stanfarmbureau.org
or Kristin at kristin@jcsmarketinginc.com. To inquire about podcast sponsorship and advertising opportunities, please contact Jay Visser at jay@jcsmarketinginc.com or 559-352-4456.
About JCS Marketing Inc.:
Located in Fresno, California, JCS Marketing Inc. is a premier marketing agency with a focus on the agricultural sector. The agency boasts a team of dedicated professionals who bring both passion and expertise to their work, providing a range of tailored marketing solutions including content creation and digital marketing. Renowned for its innovative approaches, JCS Marketing serves as a trusted advisor and key media resource for industry leaders like the California Farm Bureau and Stanislaus County Farm Bureau. myaglife.com/subscribe/
About Stanislaus County Farm Bureau:
Stanislaus County Farm Bureau, based out of Modesto Calif., is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and protecting agriculture in Stanislaus County. Through advocacy, education, and outreach programs, the Farm Bureau works to support local farmers and ranchers and ensure the future of agriculture in the region.
Contact
JCS Marketing, Inc.Contact
Jay Visser, Business Development Manager
(559) 352-4456
https://myaglife.com/subscribe
Jay Visser, Business Development Manager
(559) 352-4456
https://myaglife.com/subscribe
Categories