Introducing "Farm Bureau Friday," a New Podcast From JCS Marketing Inc., MyAgLife, and The Stanislaus County Farm Bureau

JCS Marketing Inc. is thrilled to announce the launch of "Farm Bureau Friday," a dynamic new podcast catering to the agricultural community. Hosted by Anna Genasci, Director of Education and Communication with Stanislaus County Farm Bureau (SCFB) and Kristin Platts, Digital Content Writer with JCS Marketing, the show promises insightful discussions, expert interviews, and industry insights.