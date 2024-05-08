Forbes Names FPC One of America's Top Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms for 2024
Lake Success, NY, May 08, 2024 --(PR.com)-- F-O-R-T-U-N-E Personnel Consultants (FPC) a nationwide network of over 60 franchised executive recruitment offices, has once again been recognized as part of Forbes’ annual list of America’s Best Executive Recruiting Firm and Best Professional Recruiting Firm for 2024. FPC has been ranked #15 in the Executive Recruiting category and #18 in the Professional Recruiting category. This esteemed award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on May 7, 2024, and can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.
“I'm thrilled that Forbes has once again acknowledged FPC as one of America's Best Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms. At FPC, our success is built on our unwavering commitment to our core value: 'It's All About the People.' We prioritize human connections while leveraging technology to expand our digital presence, ensuring that we continue to TalentSmarter by connecting top talent with our clients effectively," remarked Jeff Herzog, President of FPC.
The America’s Best Executive and Professional Recruiting Firms 2024 rankings are based on an independent survey of peers and clients. Over 36,800 external recruiters and 16,000 hiring managers and candidates were invited to participate in this year’s survey. Only 1% of nominees were awarded placements on the Forbes lists.
For more information, please visit www.fpcnational.com.
About FPC
FPC is a leading national executive search firm comprised of more than 60 franchised offices. FPC offers job seekers access to its nationwide network of professional executive recruiters and job opportunities in many industries and disciplines as well as providing job search information and assistance. The company has been providing win-win recruiting solutions since 1959. Advocates for both clients and candidates, FPC recruiters are committed to bringing together the right individual with the right opportunity. FPC has been included in Forbes’ prestigious annual list of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firm and Best Executive Search Firm in 2018, 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.
Anny Barrad
516-647-4554
www.fpcnational.com
