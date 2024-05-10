Fieldcode Congratulates Their Customer Hemmersbach on Winning the Award for Superior Technology Deployment at Field Service USA 2024
Fieldcode, a leader in field service management software, proudly celebrates the exceptional achievement of its customer, Hemmersbach, for winning the 'Most Effective Technology Deployment, Adoption and Change Management Program' award at this year’s Field Service USA event. Held in Palm Springs, CA, this award highlights Hemmersbach's outstanding performance and innovative approach in the industry.
Palm Springs, CA, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Drey Taylor, Account Executive, who received the award, expressed his gratitude and excitement, stating, "This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. It's an honor to be recognized in such a prestigious forum, and it motivates us to continue pushing the boundaries."
Hemmersbach, renowned for its global IT infrastructure services, has set the standard for deploying complex service networks that significantly enhance customer and client service capabilities. Their use of Fieldcode’s field service management (FSM) software has enabled them to streamline operations and significantly increase workforce productivity, demonstrating a remarkable improvement by nearly 30% in operational efficiencies.
This prestigious accolade at Field Service USA 2024 underscores Hemmersbach’s dedication to excellence and its innovative strategies in managing technological deployments and ensuring effective change within the IT industry. Their ability to deliver consistent and reliable IT support anywhere in the world showcases their role as an indispensable partner to the largest IT companies globally. Fieldcode is thrilled to support Hemmersbach as they continue to lead the way in the IT service industry, driving innovation and excellence in field service management.
About Hemmersbach:
Hemmersbach is a prominent global IT service provider headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany, known for integrating Device as a Service (DaaS) across over 190 countries. With a workforce exceeding 5,000 employees worldwide, the company emphasizes ethical practices and social responsibility, actively supporting global initiatives such as the United Nations Global Compact and direct action projects like Rhino Force and Hemmersbach Kids' Family. Hemmersbach distinguishes itself by delivering high-quality services, maintaining multiple ISO certifications, and committing to environmental and social governance.
Visit hemmersbach.com
About the Field Service Best-In-Class Awards:
The Field Service Best-In-Class Awards marked a significant occasion, returning after two years since the last event was held in 2022. This year's reunion underscored the industry's resilience and persistent drive towards embracing technology and change, highlighting groundbreaking advancements in service and management within the field.
About Fieldcode:
Fieldcode is a smart field service management (FSM) software provider that leverages 20 years of global field service expertise. The software transforms technology enterprises with precision and intelligence across all aspects of service management. Unlike traditional licensing models, its license-free, unique pay-per-event model significantly reduces cost. Moreover, the company's software per se combines cutting-edge technology with sustainable practices to support customers' CO2 reduction goals and promote a positive impact on the environment.
Visit fieldcode.com/us
