Tommy Boland’s Newly Released “FORGIVENESS: The Deepest NEED of Every Human Heart” is a Transformative Exploration of Healing and Redemption
“FORGIVENESS: The Deepest NEED of Every Human Heart” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tommy Boland delves into the profound significance of forgiveness in the Christian faith. Boland draws upon his extensive experience as a pastor and author to offer readers practical insights and biblical wisdom on the power of forgiveness to heal wounds and restore relationships.
Deerfield Beach, FL, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “FORGIVENESS: The Deepest NEED of Every Human Heart”: a compelling examination of the essential role forgiveness plays in the lives of believers. “FORGIVENESS: The Deepest NEED of Every Human Heart” is the creation of published author, Tommy Boland, who, with his wife, Kim, and their four children, founded Cross Community Church in Deerfield Beach, Florida, in 2012. Tommy is the author of Now What?, The Strangest Spiritual Secret, and the Disciples Making Disciples evangelism program.
Boland shares, “More victories are won by Satan within the church through the spirit of unforgiveness than in any other way. Unforgiveness weakens our walk and wrecks our witness for Christ.
“Forgiveness is the deepest need of every human heart; it is the foundation on which Christianity is believed and built. Dr. Tommy Boland establishes the glorious truth that those who have embraced the forgiveness of God in Christ Jesus know the truth that frees them to genuinely forgive. He then examines two questions many of us wrestle with: 'I know God has forgiven me; why do I struggle to forgive others? And why can’t I forgive myself?'
“This intensely practical book teaches us how to live out God’s command to 'Forgive as the Lord forgave you.' It isn’t easy, but it is possible, and Tommy Boland describes both the root and the fruit of genuine, God-drenched forgiveness, which enables us to utter the Lord’s Prayer with full and sincere hearts: 'Forgive us our debts, as we also have forgiven our debtors.'”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tommy Boland’s new book offers readers a roadmap to embrace forgiveness as a foundational aspect of their faith journey. Boland's compassionate and insightful approach encourages readers to confront their own struggles with forgiveness and discover the freedom and healing that comes from extending grace to others and themselves.
Consumers can purchase “FORGIVENESS: The Deepest NEED of Every Human Heart” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “FORGIVENESS: The Deepest NEED of Every Human Heart,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
