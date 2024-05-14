Lois Jean Lee’s Newly Released "Forget-Me Not" is an Inspirational Journey of Faith and Discovery
“Forget-Me Not” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lois Jean Lee invites readers to join Dana Allison Tessier on a transformative journey of self-discovery and divine guidance. Through heartwarming encounters and unexpected twists of fate, Dana learns to trust in God's plan and embrace the beauty of life's unexpected detours.
New York, NY, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Forget-Me Not”: a tale of self-discovery and healing. “Forget-Me Not” is the creation of published author, Lois Jean Lee, a dedicated wife and mother who earned her diploma to serve as a Registered Nurse.
Lee shares, “Dana Allison Tessier is a thirty-something woman depressed over the loss of an opportunity to open an extension office for WALK THE LIFE HEADHUNTERS AGENCY and the recent death of her Aunt Meg, her only living family.
“Her best friend, Amy Bickerton, reminds her of the promise to 'let go and let God.' God calls her to quit her job, sell her home, and find where He’s leading her. Amy reminds her to keep her eyes and ears open to His calling.
Dana is summoned for jury duty.
“The book opens at a truck stop, BOBBIE-JO’S TRUCK STOP. A waitress asks her to share her table because Dana has the only other place to sit. A tall, good-looking man, Jerrod, sits down. He makes small talk. She talks for a while before leaving.
“Dana travels through each village and town, looking for the place God is wanting her to be. She gets tired of not finding that special place. She settles down in a town, rents a room, finds a job in a card shop, and makes friends that stay in her life for the rest of her life. Certain events occur that she feels are from God telling her this isn’t where she belongs. She turns around and heads home. The adventure doesn’t end there. Read the rest of Dana’s story and find out how her life turns for the better.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lois Jean Lee’s new book is a testament to the power of faith and resilience in the face of adversity. Through Dana's experiences, readers are reminded of the importance of listening to God's calling and trusting in His plan, even when the path forward seems uncertain.
Consumers can purchase “Forget-Me Not” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Forget-Me Not,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
