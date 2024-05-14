Elizabeth Emejuaiwe’s Newly Released "Ajasa" is a Captivating Compilation of Christian Folklore
“Ajasa” from Christian Faith Publishing author Elizabeth Emejuaiwe is an empowering collection of Christian folklore that explores life's ups and downs through various stories, each carrying moral lessons and themes of faith and perseverance.
Hewitt, TX, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ajasa”: an emotionally and spiritually charged arrangement of morally driven stories. “Ajasa” is the creation of published author, Elizabeth Emejuaiwe, a dedicated wife and mother who has a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Port Harcourt, Nigeria. She started her nursing practice in Nigeria and has continued to serve abroad.
Emejuaiwe shares, “Christian Folklore stems from observing how our faithful God displays his sovereignty in our everyday life and experience. These stories definitely depict life without the rose-colored glasses we set out with sometimes. There are ups and downs in our journeys, and the seeds we sow sure yield harvests. Life has seasons. The calming and joyful truth through it all is that we are not alone once we place faith in Jesus. He walks through the fire with us and never allows the waters to overflow us. Let our hope be alive knowing that he who holds our past, present, and future is good and faithful. These interesting stories, some seemingly sad and others exhilaratingly joyful, have moral lessons which resonate. It is aimed that we enjoy our read and have a message which stays with us. This is a vegetable mixed with chocolate. I say yes to all that our Lord Jesus wants to do with these stories. Enjoy.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Elizabeth Emejuaiwe’s new book offers readers a thought-provoking journey through Christian folklore, providing insights into life's challenges and the unwavering faith that sustains believers.
Consumers can purchase “Ajasa” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ajasa,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
