Yvonne Rose’s Newly Released “Wake Up! Return to God: A Call to Personal Revival Now” Ignites Spiritual Awakening
“Wake Up! Return to God: A Call to Personal Revival Now” from Christian Faith Publishing author Yvonne Rose serves as a clarion call for believers to rekindle their spiritual fervor and return to God. Through passionate exhortation, Yvonne urges readers to awaken from spiritual slumber and embrace the abundant life promised by God.
New York, NY, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Wake Up! Return to God: A Call to Personal Revival Now”: a compelling plea for spiritual renewal. “Wake Up! Return to God: A Call to Personal Revival Now” is the creation of published author, Yvonne Rose.
Yvonne Rose shares, “Alarms are sounding. Warning signs are everywhere. The call is now. God longs for His people, those who call themselves believers in Jesus Christ, to return to Him and experience His forgiveness and love again. As this world becomes a dark place, God is calling His people to rise up, rise above, and take off the basket that has been hiding their light; be that light in the darkness. You may have been lulled into a deep spiritual sleep, but God is calling you now to wake up! Come back to Him and be revived and restored to the abundant life He promised for those who believe in His son, Jesus.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yvonne Rose’s new book ignites a spark of revival in the hearts of believers, inspiring them to reclaim their spiritual vitality and embrace God’s abundant blessings.
Consumers can purchase “Wake Up! Return to God: A Call to Personal Revival Now” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Wake Up! Return to God: A Call to Personal Revival Now,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
