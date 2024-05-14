Doug Bartlett’s Newly Released "A Treasure Trove" Presents a Diverse Collection of Captivating Short Stories
“A Treasure Trove” from Christian Faith Publishing author Doug Bartlett offers readers a charming array of short stories spanning various themes and genres. From humor to faith-based narratives, Bartlett’s collection promises an engaging reading experience for all.
Porterville, CA, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “A Treasure Trove”: an enthralling treasury. “A Treasure Trove” is the creation of published author, Doug Bartlett.
Bartlett shares, “This book is unlike most books you may have read. It is not a single story with a single theme. It is a plethora of many short stories with several, diverse themes.
“The author began writing these stories later in his lifetime. He has no formal training in this area of writing, and he sometimes feels he is trespassing into unknown territory. His first story was written to play a joke on a friend. He discovered that he enjoyed writing that story so much he continued writing these flash fiction stories to this day. He also realized he could use this avenue of communication to share his Christian faith on an international level.
“During this time period, the author collected these stories in a treasure chest. He has decided at this time he would pull some of those stories out of the treasure chest and share them with you.
“'A Treasure Trove' is a collection of flash fiction stories. These stories range anywhere from seventy-five words to five-hundred words in length.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Doug Bartlett’s new book offers readers a diverse and enriching literary experience.
Consumers can purchase “A Treasure Trove” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Treasure Trove,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
