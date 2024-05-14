Emma Leigh Levine’s Newly Released “Beauty for Ashes: A Journey of Healing” is a Poignant Exploration of Hope and Recovery

“Beauty for Ashes: A Journey of Healing” from Christian Faith Publishing author Emma Leigh Levine offers readers a deeply personal account of healing and resilience in the face of childhood trauma. Through her evocative poetry, Levine courageously shares her journey of finding hope amidst darkness, offering solace and inspiration to those who have experienced similar pain.