Yolanda Lance, BA, M.Ed, Ed.S. with Jah’Nay and Jae’Dyn McDowell’s Newly Released “Ladies, It’s Just a Piece of the Puzzle” Offers Inspirational Insights

“Ladies, It’s Just a Piece of the Puzzle” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Yolanda Lance, BA, M.Ed, Ed.S. with Jah’Nay and Jae’Dyn McDowell is a compelling exploration of faith, resilience, and the intricate design of life. Through personal anecdotes and spiritual reflections, the book encourages readers to embrace the divine purpose behind every twist and turn.