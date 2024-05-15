Yolanda Lance, BA, M.Ed, Ed.S. with Jah’Nay and Jae’Dyn McDowell’s Newly Released “Ladies, It’s Just a Piece of the Puzzle” Offers Inspirational Insights
“Ladies, It’s Just a Piece of the Puzzle” from Christian Faith Publishing authors Yolanda Lance, BA, M.Ed, Ed.S. with Jah’Nay and Jae’Dyn McDowell is a compelling exploration of faith, resilience, and the intricate design of life. Through personal anecdotes and spiritual reflections, the book encourages readers to embrace the divine purpose behind every twist and turn.
Conyers, GA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “Ladies, It’s Just a Piece of the Puzzle,” a profound perspective on life's journey, offering solace and wisdom to those navigating unexpected challenges, is the creation of published authors, Yolanda Lance, BA, M.Ed, Ed.S. with Jah’Nay and Jae’Dyn McDowell.
Yolanda Lance, BA, M.Ed, Ed.S. with Jah’Nay and Jae’Dyn McDowell share, “Life has a way of taking us on many different twists and turns. Some of those are wanted while others are undesirable and unexpected. Positioning yourself to ask God 'Why?' is quite reasonable when you can’t seem to understand why God would allow a route in your life that you had no plans for. However, if you take the time to really analyze your life, you can see how, like a puzzle, every situation and circumstance, be it good or not so good, seem to somehow fit together.
“Romans 8:28 reminds us of the following: 'And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called. according to his purpose.' If you have God as the beginner and finisher of your faith, as mentioned in Hebrews 12:2, 'Looking unto Jesus the author and finisher of our faith; who for the joy that was set before him endured the cross, despising the shame, and is set down at the right hand of the throne of God,' you have an understanding that God is the ultimate potter.
“Sometimes we fall into the category of feeling like we can write our life plan and expect God to follow suit. During those times, Jeremiah 29:11 should serve as a reassurance that God is not only in control but has a specific plan for us: 'For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.' In Ladies, It’s Just a Piece of the Puzzle, I take you on my journey of life, lessons, laughter, tears, hope, and wisdom that I have gained. My life’s puzzle pieces are miraculously fitting together toward molding and shaping me to be the woman I am today—as yours are shaping you as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Yolanda Lance, BA, M.Ed, Ed.S. with Jah’Nay and Jae’Dyn McDowell’s new book is a testament to the enduring power of faith and the profound interconnectedness of all aspects of life.
Consumers can purchase “Ladies, It’s Just a Piece of the Puzzle” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Ladies, It’s Just a Piece of the Puzzle,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
