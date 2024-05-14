J. Irene Hickey’s New Book "Batty: The Adventures of Boomer and Matilda" Follows a Kangaroo and a Koala Who Must Befriend an Angry Bat in Order to Stay in Their New Home
Houston, TX, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author J. Irene Hickey, who has a passion for writing stories that both entertain and educate her readers, has completed her most recent book, “Batty: The Adventures of Boomer and Matilda”: a charming tale that centers around a kangaroo and a koala who, after finding a nice abandoned boxcar to sleep, meat an angry bat who refuses to let them stay in their new home, and kicks them out.
A native of Texas, author J. Irene Hickey began her writing “career” at age eight when she submitted a story for her elementary school’s newspaper and has been writing ever since. The author has a passion for travel, having visited six of the seven continents, and she has had many adventures in her treks around the globe. These adventures, coupled with her love of writing, enable her to write stories that capture the imagination. Currently, the author resides in Houston, Texas, with her partner in adventure, Charles “Lindsey.”
“The adventures of Boomer and Matilda continue as they temporarily settle into an abandoned boxcar where they feel safe,” writes Hickey. “Not knowing where they are or where they are going, their friendship grows stronger as they learn to work together for their mutual survival.
“One morning, they awake to find that an intruder moved in overnight and is now claiming the boxcar as his own. Much to their dismay, they find themselves in battle with a bat with an attitude.
“Severus, a hoary bat who ran away from his home in Carlsbad Caverns, is a loner who decides to bully them into moving out of the boxcar, which he now claims as his. Seeing no reason to join forces with a pesky kangaroo and an irritating koala bear, Severus chooses to be belligerent. He is, after all, a hoary bat, and they are known to be the smartest (and the most handsome) species of bat.
“But is he smart enough and clever enough to intimidate Boomer and Matilda, or will they hold their ground? All the while, Sarah, the zoologist, and Kevin, the Texas State Trooper, have researched the location of the boxcar and are now hot on their trail.”
Published by Fulton Books, J. Irene Hickey’s book is the second installment of the author’s book series, “The Adventures of Boomer and Matilda”, and is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Boomer and Matilda’s journey to get to know Severus better and discover why he is so mean to them. With colorful artwork to help bring Hickey’s tale to life, “Batty: The Adventures of Boomer and Matilda” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving them eager for the next stories of Boomer and Matilda.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Batty: The Adventures of Boomer and Matilda” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Published by Fulton Books, J. Irene Hickey’s book is the second installment of the author’s book series, “The Adventures of Boomer and Matilda”, and is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of young readers as they follow along on Boomer and Matilda’s journey to get to know Severus better and discover why he is so mean to them. With colorful artwork to help bring Hickey’s tale to life, “Batty: The Adventures of Boomer and Matilda” is sure to delight readers of all ages, leaving them eager for the next stories of Boomer and Matilda.
