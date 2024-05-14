Orlindo "Neeno" Myles’s New Book, “75 Things NOT to Do in Prison,” is a Collection of Advice and Funny Stories from the Author’s Firsthand Experience
Sacramento, CA, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Orlindo "Neeno" Myles, a singer-songwriter, playwright, and screenwriter who has been incarcerated since he was fifteen, has completed his most recent book, “75 Things NOT to Do in Prison”: an eye-opening look at what life in prison is truly life, as well as a comprehensive guide to what one should avoid doing if they are ever incarcerated and hope to survive their sentence.
“Being incarcerated for nineteen years, I’ve seen a lot of things I wish I hadn’t,” writes Orlindo. “This book is very detailed on the things you just shouldn’t do in case you happen to find yourself in custody. All stories are 100 percent true. No lies. Some I witnessed and some I had heard or was a part of. Some though hilarious are still true.
“Once again, I have nothing against the LGBTQ+ community or anything against women, but I wanted my readers to see through the words (language) of the prison culture. This is not your typical ‘Orange Is the New Black’ or ‘Prison Break.’ This is the real deal.
“I know everyone who has not been locked up or doesn’t know anyone who has have a lot of curiosity on what actually goes on in prison. Now there will be another book because there are a lot more things you shouldn’t do in prison. But I can’t let my readers take me to bed without buying me dinner. Please have a wonderful read and always remember, don’t drop the soap.”
Published by Fulton Books, Orlindo "Neeno" Myles’s book draws upon the author’s own lived experiences while in prison to help readers gain a better understanding of what it’s truly like, while dispelling the misconceptions often shared in prison media. Engaging and shockingly honest, Orlindo shares his tips and advice in the hope of helping those facing incarceration to prepare and learn how to survive life on the inside.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “75 Things NOT to Do in Prison” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“Being incarcerated for nineteen years, I’ve seen a lot of things I wish I hadn’t,” writes Orlindo. “This book is very detailed on the things you just shouldn’t do in case you happen to find yourself in custody. All stories are 100 percent true. No lies. Some I witnessed and some I had heard or was a part of. Some though hilarious are still true.
“Once again, I have nothing against the LGBTQ+ community or anything against women, but I wanted my readers to see through the words (language) of the prison culture. This is not your typical ‘Orange Is the New Black’ or ‘Prison Break.’ This is the real deal.
“I know everyone who has not been locked up or doesn’t know anyone who has have a lot of curiosity on what actually goes on in prison. Now there will be another book because there are a lot more things you shouldn’t do in prison. But I can’t let my readers take me to bed without buying me dinner. Please have a wonderful read and always remember, don’t drop the soap.”
Published by Fulton Books, Orlindo "Neeno" Myles’s book draws upon the author’s own lived experiences while in prison to help readers gain a better understanding of what it’s truly like, while dispelling the misconceptions often shared in prison media. Engaging and shockingly honest, Orlindo shares his tips and advice in the hope of helping those facing incarceration to prepare and learn how to survive life on the inside.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “75 Things NOT to Do in Prison” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories