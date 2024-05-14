Author Calvin Edward Ballard SR’s New Book, "Number (5) of Twelve (12)," Tells the Electrifying Story of the Author’s Life from Birth Up Until the Present Time
Recent release “Number (5) of Twelve (12)” from Newman Springs Publishing author Calvin Edward Ballard SR is a stirring account of the author’s life that chronicles his journey through life, beginning with his childhood as one of twelve children through his years of service in the Army and beyond, revealing the challenges and successes he has managed to achieve throughout the years.
Princess Anne, MD, May 14, 2024 -- Calvin Edward Ballard SR, a loving husband and father as well as a veteran of the US Army, has completed his new book, "Number (5) of Twelve (12)": a poignant memoir that follows the author's life as one of twelve children, documenting the struggles, trials, heartaches, and triumphs the author and his family experiences throughout the years.
A native of Princess Anne, Maryland, author Calvin Edward Ballard SR became interested in his spiritual life due to his desire to be like his father. The author was drafted into the US Army in 1966 and served in Germany during his first year, later going to Vietnam and finishing out his three-year career. After departing from the army, Calvin graduated with a bachelor’s degree and returned to the army until 1993. Now he is married and has three lovely children and a wonderful wife.
“Number (5) of Twelve (12)” brings the author’s adventures, trials, and toils as a child and as an adult to life, while giving readers an in-depth look at how his parents were able to raise twelve children. His parents instilled in them the importance of love in the home, the importance of loving God, family, and how to navigate through life.
Calvin shares, “I had started my desire to write a manuscript about my life and tell my story so that each and every individual that would have the opportunity to read these facts would be able to see how a child which grew up in a large family can grow up with certain values, principles, and morals would use them in his life and offer the opportunity to anyone who read this accountability. They may even see how they may be able to apply them to their own life.
“... These are few lines of an individual’s true-life experiences of a child that was born number 5 of twelve on a small farm in a small country town. The moral of this accountability is that as you grow in life, you can learn many things if you open your heart and mind; you can learn a lot as you travel through life.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Calvin Edward Ballard SR’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they witness the author’s own life story unfold. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Calvin weaves an intimate self-portrait of a man who has done just about everything one can think of and shares his tale in the hope of encouraging readers from all walks of life to follow their own path, making the most of every opportunity life has to offer them.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Number (5) of Twelve (12)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
