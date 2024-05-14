Author Calvin Edward Ballard SR’s New Book, "Number (5) of Twelve (12)," Tells the Electrifying Story of the Author’s Life from Birth Up Until the Present Time

Recent release “Number (5) of Twelve (12)” from Newman Springs Publishing author Calvin Edward Ballard SR is a stirring account of the author’s life that chronicles his journey through life, beginning with his childhood as one of twelve children through his years of service in the Army and beyond, revealing the challenges and successes he has managed to achieve throughout the years.