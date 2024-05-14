Author Dave Spencer’s New Book, "The Song of the Anvil," is a Striking Historical Fiction Novel That Sheds Light on Ninth-Century Feudal Life
Recent release “The Song of The Anvil” from Newman Springs Publishing author Dave Spencer is an action-packed historical fiction novel that follows Rembert, whose character is forged by passion, conflict, opportunity, and luck.
New York, NY, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Dave Spencer has completed his new book, “The Song of The Anvil”: an exciting historical fiction novel centered on Rembert, who was abandoned on the steps of a church as a baby to be raised in a better life than his single mother could hope to give.
Rembert’s first year of reckoning is at age seven when the famine falls upon the shire of York. That year, the church in Little Town falls vacant from the specter that death brings to the priest with the scourge that follows the famine.
“The Song of The Anvil” plunges readers into the frontiers of what came to be known as Hispania, a mountainous region revealing hidden values to those who are bold enough to challenge and take them.
Author Dave Spencer writes, “Each morning, Rembert would shovel the necessary amount of coal into each section of the forge, then stoke the embers and newly added coal to bring the section of the forge to the level required for the project Patrick described that he would be working on that day. Rembert had also been taught how to increase the levels of heat needed by using one of the two sets of bellows.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dave Spencer’s unforgettable tale invites readers to join Rembert as he grows in skill, knowledge, and luck. His deep conflicts with an elite Merchant’s heir drive him to fight to protect all he holds dear using only his skills, wits, and allies to forge the force he needs, while his very life hangs in the balance.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase “The Song of The Anvil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Rembert’s first year of reckoning is at age seven when the famine falls upon the shire of York. That year, the church in Little Town falls vacant from the specter that death brings to the priest with the scourge that follows the famine.
“The Song of The Anvil” plunges readers into the frontiers of what came to be known as Hispania, a mountainous region revealing hidden values to those who are bold enough to challenge and take them.
Author Dave Spencer writes, “Each morning, Rembert would shovel the necessary amount of coal into each section of the forge, then stoke the embers and newly added coal to bring the section of the forge to the level required for the project Patrick described that he would be working on that day. Rembert had also been taught how to increase the levels of heat needed by using one of the two sets of bellows.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Dave Spencer’s unforgettable tale invites readers to join Rembert as he grows in skill, knowledge, and luck. His deep conflicts with an elite Merchant’s heir drive him to fight to protect all he holds dear using only his skills, wits, and allies to forge the force he needs, while his very life hangs in the balance.
Readers who wish to experience this immersive work can purchase “The Song of The Anvil” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories