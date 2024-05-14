Author Gaile O. Newsome’s New Book, "Living Learning Leadership," is an Enlightening and Insightful Guide to Redefining Leadership in Every Sphere of One’s Life

Recent release “Living Learning Leadership” from Covenant Books author Gaile O. Newsome is a compelling self-help guide that will help readers uncover the secrets to becoming a successful leader in all aspects of their life, be it professional, personal, or spiritual, grounded in real world examples and life lessons experienced by the author.