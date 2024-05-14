Author Gaile O. Newsome’s New Book, "Living Learning Leadership," is an Enlightening and Insightful Guide to Redefining Leadership in Every Sphere of One’s Life
Recent release “Living Learning Leadership” from Covenant Books author Gaile O. Newsome is a compelling self-help guide that will help readers uncover the secrets to becoming a successful leader in all aspects of their life, be it professional, personal, or spiritual, grounded in real world examples and life lessons experienced by the author.
Jamaica, NY, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Gaile O. Newsome has completed her new book, “Living Learning Leadership”: a powerful look at unlocking one’s full potential that will help readers embark on a transformative journey towards becoming an exemplary leader, offering them practical strategies and profound insights for achieving success in all aspects of their life.
Seemingly set on the road of leadership since birth, author Gaile O. Newsome has found adventure in opportunities to pioneer and blaze a trail at different stages of her life. Having been thrust into such a role on secular fronts as well as in Christendom, Newsome has experience from decades of service as a professional nurse, youth leader, and associate pastor, amongst other positions. The author continues to actively serve as an associate pastor in her local church, known as St. Albans Gospel Assembly Inc. in St. Albans, New York, and she remains a dedicated native New Yorker.
“Whether we realize it or not, life is a great teacher,” shares Newsome. “‘Living Learning Leadership’ draws from definitions, examples, and daily life. Some of our greatest teaching moments are found in the simplicity of living. Facets of this work are influenced by business, biblical reference, family, and ministry. Through these pages, some may find treasures and notes of what works, what doesn’t, and with whom. The challenge may possibly be to learn and embrace the many lessons all around us. Assessment and resetting are important components of our process. Having the courage to proceed is also a much-needed part.
“There are some factors that cause an organization to thrive and develop a noteworthy legacy. Other characters are inclined to lead to overnight or one-shot wonders with no formidability. The presence, the style, and the active input of leadership are vital. These ingredients are able to bring a group together. A group that will function with a common, focused goal and achievement. Likewise, in contrast and comparison, with a lack or disproportion of these ingredients, the productive result tends to be dysfunction. This dysfunction breeds distorted goals, a lack of communication and confusion of purpose, disinterest, laissez-faire actions and attitudes, and the possible failure of an organization, venue, event or even a family.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Gaile O. Newsome’s new book will assist readers in cultivating self-awareness and fostering the tools and principles required to help them master the art of leading. Packed with inspiration, wisdom, and practical guidance, “Living Learning Leadership” is a must-read for anyone who is ready to unleash their leadership potential and create a life of purpose, impact, and success.
Readers can purchase “Living Learning Leadership” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
