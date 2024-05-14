Author Mama Beck’s New Book, "The Lost Star," is an Enchanting and Compelling Story That Dares to Ask Readers How Far They Would Go to Save the One They Love

Recent release “The Lost Star” from Covenant Books author Mama Beck is a charming tale that centers around a brave guard who falls in love with a princess, but is forbidden to be with her as she is betrothed to another. But after she loses the star in her heart and falls gravely ill, the guard is the only one who can help her, and he sets off to find the star once more.