Author Mama Beck’s New Book, "The Lost Star," is an Enchanting and Compelling Story That Dares to Ask Readers How Far They Would Go to Save the One They Love
Recent release “The Lost Star” from Covenant Books author Mama Beck is a charming tale that centers around a brave guard who falls in love with a princess, but is forbidden to be with her as she is betrothed to another. But after she loses the star in her heart and falls gravely ill, the guard is the only one who can help her, and he sets off to find the star once more.
New York, NY, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Mama Beck, a loving mother of two and grandmother of seven, has completed her new book, “The Lost Star”: a brilliant and riveting story of true love that follows a devoted guard who sets off on a dangerous mission to recover the lost star of his princess’s heart in order to save her from death.
A native of North Carolina, author Mama Beck has had many careers throughout her life, including preschool teaching, after-school teaching, children’s church, and caregiving services, to name a few, along with working in the corporate world at several large companies. Presently retired in the farming area of Marshville, North Carolina, the author is a hobby seamstress and caregiver for her family, and is often busy watching for anyone who needs a smile.
Mama Beck writes, “‘Please!’ the guard begged the witch. ‘Please send the star back with the ship to save the life of my loved one!’ Hearing this, Haigler, the witch, was entertained. This man would die with trust that she would perform something good.
“How far would the guard go to save the princess from her fate? He is just a man. What makes him think Haigler would grant his last request?
“Love has always been a powerful thing. Reach into the pages of childhood and enjoy the story that could lead you to the lost star of your heart.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Mama Beck’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to give readers of all ages an opportunity to relate to a tale free of modern issues and let loose of their stress with a smile. Accompanied by vibrant and stunning artwork by illustrators Sharika Watkins, Anson Owens, and the author, “The Lost Star” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers, inviting them to relive this magical tale over and over again.
Readers can purchase “The Lost Star” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
