Author Floyd Hardy’s New Book, "Paradise: God's Third Heaven," is a Captivating Examination of the Third Heaven Through the Lens of Scripture and the Apostles' Teachings
Recent release “Paradise: God's Third Heaven” from Page Publishing author Floyd Hardy presenting a compelling look at the third heaven often mentioned in Scripture, taking a look at its specific references in the Bible in order to construct a vivid image of where it is, what it contains, and how it functions within God’s design.
Baxter, MN, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Floyd Hardy, a retired farmer with over fifty years of leading the Bible study in Sunday school, offering home gatherings, jail ministering, and sharing with neighbors God’s love, has completed his new book, “Paradise: God's Third Heaven”: a fascinating overview of the third heaven, often referred to as God’s abode, and the direct texts from Scripture that discuss its existence in the grand design of God’s universe.
“It is my desire that all who read this writing will understand first off that I am able to say exactly what the Scriptures say verbatim, not worrying about losing my job as a pastor or deacon of a church!” writes Hardy. “When God says all, He means every soul ever born without exception! God also says no one and also without exception.”
Published by Page Publishing, Floyd Hardy’s engaging writings will help readers gain a deeper understanding of the true layout of heaven in accordance with Christian teachings, delivering a better appreciation for God’s paradise and salvation that he offers to all his children.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Paradise: God's Third Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
