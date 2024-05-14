Author Alice Gage’s New Book, "A Car for Grandma," is a Heartwarming Children’s Book About Family Members Working Together to Help Their Grandma
Recent release “A Car for Grandma” from Page Publishing author Alice Gage is an impactful and delightfully illustrated children’s story that teaches an important lesson about helping others.
Dearborn, MI, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Alice Gage, a proud mother of three and grandmother of four, has completed her new book, “A Car for Grandma”: a meaningful children’s story about a family of panda bears who work together to come up with a solution to help their grandma.
Grandmother loves taking her four grandchildren to the beach every weekend. When gas goes up to $7 a gallon, she can’t afford the gas to visit her grandchildren, and everyone is sad. The grandchildren get together and create a Solar Windmill Car so Grandma will never need gas or electricity to plug the car into a charging station so she can visit her grandchildren any time she wants without paying for gas.
Published by Page Publishing, Alice Gage’s charming tale features colorful illustrations that bring the delightful panda bear characters to life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “A Car for Grandma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
