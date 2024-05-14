Authors Myrle Clarkson and William M. Freeman’s New Book, "Karma," Follows a Group of Ghost Hunters Who Get More Than They Bargained for as They Accept a New Client

Recent release “Karma” from Page Publishing authors Myrle Clarkson and William M. Freeman is a riveting story that centers around a small group of ghost hunters that take up a new job to remove the spirit of a woman from a small café. But when secrets about her come to light, they vow to help avenge her death and discover the truth.