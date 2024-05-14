Authors Myrle Clarkson and William M. Freeman’s New Book, "Karma," Follows a Group of Ghost Hunters Who Get More Than They Bargained for as They Accept a New Client
Recent release “Karma” from Page Publishing authors Myrle Clarkson and William M. Freeman is a riveting story that centers around a small group of ghost hunters that take up a new job to remove the spirit of a woman from a small café. But when secrets about her come to light, they vow to help avenge her death and discover the truth.
New York, NY, May 14, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Myrle Clarkson and William M. Freeman have completed their new book, “Karma”: a fascinating tale that follows a group of ghost hunters that are called to remove a spirit, but find themselves compelled to help her rather than get rid of her.
“This story is a movie in the form of a book. It delves deep into paranormal activity of spirits, energy, ghosts, and even demons,” write Clarkson and Freeman. “The team gets involved in some very strange, funny, and yes, some very serious ongoings. But there is one spirit that they get drawn very close to, like moths to a flame. She tells them what she wants but leaves out one important detail.”
Published by Page Publishing, Myrle Clarkson and William M. Freeman’s enthralling tale will take readers on a captivating adventure that is sure to keep the pages turning with each shocking twist. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Karma” is sure to leave readers spellbound and leave them eager for more, right up until the stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Karma” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
