New Book Showcases 75 Hikes Across the Rocky Mountains
Trail guide offers hikers a diversity of hikes that explore the national parks, forests and wilderness areas of the American Rockies.
Denver, CO, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- From Montana to New Mexico, the American Rockies stretch for more than a thousand miles. Within this spectacular mountain range are thousands of miles of trails. With such an overwhelming number of options, how do hikers find and choose the most scenic and rewarding hikes?
Veteran hiker Jeff Doran takes all the guesswork out by focusing on the most amazing hikes across this range in his new book, Ultimate Hiking Guide to the Rocky Mountains. The trail guide provides hikers with a handpicked list of hikes that will allow them to make the most of their trips to the Rockies.
Included in this guide are detailed descriptions for 75 day hikes that lead to tranquil backcountry lakes, roaring waterfalls, deep canyons, alpine meadows and placid glaciers. Many ascend to high mountain passes and summits. All of them lead to extraordinary places that offer breathtaking scenery. Doran added, “Ultimate Hiking Guide to the Rocky Mountains aims to provide hikers with an opportunity to discover the broader expanse of the Rockies, and all they have to offer.”
The hikes in this book range from easy strolls to all-day adventures. Many include notes on shorter options, side trips to other nearby destinations, as well as locations of backcountry campsites for those wishing to create a backpacking trip.
The book is now available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D3HSTZ8M
About the Author:
Jeff Doran grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and now resides in East Tennessee. A graduate of Xavier University, Jeff worked in marketing before starting his own online trail guide business. After several decades of hiking in America's national parks, Doran founded HikinginGlacier.com, RockyMountainHikingTrails.com and TetonHikingTrails.com, each of which provide detailed trail information for those respective parks. In 2023, Doran published Ramble On: How Hiking Became One of the Most Popular Outdoor Activities in the World, the first broad history of hiking. In addition to being a longtime hiker and history buff, Jeff is also an avid cyclist.
Veteran hiker Jeff Doran takes all the guesswork out by focusing on the most amazing hikes across this range in his new book, Ultimate Hiking Guide to the Rocky Mountains. The trail guide provides hikers with a handpicked list of hikes that will allow them to make the most of their trips to the Rockies.
Included in this guide are detailed descriptions for 75 day hikes that lead to tranquil backcountry lakes, roaring waterfalls, deep canyons, alpine meadows and placid glaciers. Many ascend to high mountain passes and summits. All of them lead to extraordinary places that offer breathtaking scenery. Doran added, “Ultimate Hiking Guide to the Rocky Mountains aims to provide hikers with an opportunity to discover the broader expanse of the Rockies, and all they have to offer.”
The hikes in this book range from easy strolls to all-day adventures. Many include notes on shorter options, side trips to other nearby destinations, as well as locations of backcountry campsites for those wishing to create a backpacking trip.
The book is now available on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D3HSTZ8M
About the Author:
Jeff Doran grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio, and now resides in East Tennessee. A graduate of Xavier University, Jeff worked in marketing before starting his own online trail guide business. After several decades of hiking in America's national parks, Doran founded HikinginGlacier.com, RockyMountainHikingTrails.com and TetonHikingTrails.com, each of which provide detailed trail information for those respective parks. In 2023, Doran published Ramble On: How Hiking Became One of the Most Popular Outdoor Activities in the World, the first broad history of hiking. In addition to being a longtime hiker and history buff, Jeff is also an avid cyclist.
Contact
Discover The WestContact
Jeffrey J. Doran
865-761-0521
www.rockymountainhikingtrails.com/history-of-hiking.htm
https://twitter.com/GlacierHiker1
Jeffrey J. Doran
865-761-0521
www.rockymountainhikingtrails.com/history-of-hiking.htm
https://twitter.com/GlacierHiker1
Categories