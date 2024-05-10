Sleeping Bear Productions and "Beyond the Green" Podcast Presents: A Conversation with Eric Philips
Eric Philips brings with him a wealth of experience in journalism, boasting a career spanning over two decades. Currently serving as a prominent member of the anchor team at WRIC ABC 8News since August 2021, Eric is recognized for his commitment to delivering fair and accurate reporting to audiences.
Morristown, NJ, May 10, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Sleeping Bear Productions is excited to announce that the next episode of the "Beyond the Green" podcast will feature Eric Philips, a 1990 alumnus of Morristown High School. Eric, currently serving as the evening news anchor for WRIC, an ABC affiliate in Richmond, Virginia, will share insights from his career in journalism.
Hosted by Morristown High School alumni and brothers Peter and Terry Barbounis, "Beyond the Green" dives into the journeys and accomplishments of Morristown residents and graduates from Morristown High School. With Eric Philips as the guest, listeners can anticipate engaging discussions on his experiences in broadcasting, reflections of growing up in Morristown, and the lessons learned along the way.
"We're thrilled to welcome Eric to the "Beyond the Green" podcast," said Peter Barbounis. "His achievements in journalism are truly inspiring, and we look forward to exploring his career trajectory and the impact Morristown had on his journey."
Terry Barbounis added, "As fellow alumni, it's always a pleasure to connect with individuals who have made significant contributions to their fields. Eric's story is sure to connect with our listeners, offering valuable insights and inspiration."
Listeners can tune in to "Beyond the Green" to hear Eric Philips' episode, available on YouTube or wherever you find your favorite podcast starting May 10, 2024. Don't miss this opportunity to gain firsthand knowledge from one of Morristown High School's accomplished graduates.
Peter Barbounis
202-599-7912
www.sleepingbearprod.com
