Author William Clarke’s New Book, “East of the Cascades: A Photographic Journey,” Explores the Brilliant and Diverse Landscapes of Eastern Oregon and Washington State
Recent release “East of the Cascades: A Photographic Journey” from Page Publishing author William Clarke is a fascinating series of photos taken by the author throughout his various travels throughout eastern Oregon and Washington state that reveals the majestic, natural beauty found within the region.
Richland, WA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- William Clarke, a veteran of the US Navy and US Air Force and was introduced to photography by his father at an early age, has completed his new book, “East of the Cascades: A Photographic Journey”: a beautiful collection of photos captured by the author during his frequent travels around eastern Oregon and Washington for pleasure and for work that reveal the incredibly beautiful and diverse landscapes of the region.
Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, author Bill Clarke made his first trip to Oregon and Washington as a teenager in 1960. Little did he know then that he would later live in Washington five times longer than any other place in his adult life. At the end of a twenty-year career as a military medical officer in the US Navy and then the US Air Force, he retired as a colonel from the Air Force in 1989. Work as a civilian physician in occupational medicine and primary care medicine took him to multiple locations in the United States before he and his wife, Lynn, and their family settled in Richland in southeastern Washington in 2000. Contract work had taken him to various locations in multiple states, including Washington.
“East of the Cascades” takes the reader on a photographic journey through that region in a county-by-county manner. The journey starts in the Columbia River Gorge then heads north to the Canadian border then back south, eventually landing in the southeastern corner of Washington. Crossing into Oregon, the travel path works its way west to the Cascades then south and east, ending in Malheur County in southeastern Oregon. Several photographs from each county traversed are included. Brief historical facts and other information of interest for each county are included with each set of county photographs. While not intended to be a travel guide, the book gives the reader a feeling for the sights and terrain to be seen throughout eastern and central Washington and Oregon.
“Hopefully the photographs in this book will help to convey to the reader the beauty and variation of the landscape of eastern Washington and Oregon,” writes Clarke. “This volume is intended to be a photographic journey, not a geography or history of the area. However, I want the reader to be able to maintain a historical perspective and a sense of location. One can appreciate the beauty of the land, but a sense of geography will help one appreciate the overall expanse as well as provide simple reference for future recollection. While not intended as a history of all or any part of the region, I have included certain historical facts so as to give the reader a basic feel for the human involvement in the development of the area that the reader is viewing.”
Published by Page Publishing, William Clarke’s riveting tale will take readers on a riveting journey as they follow along on the author’s travels through his impeccable photographic work that aims to bring to life a region of the Northwest that is near and dear to his heart. Eye-opening and heartfelt, Clarke shares his work in the hope of inspiring readers to embark upon their own journey through the region to witness and behold the wonders of the lands east of the Cascades for themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “East of the Cascades: A Photographic Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born and raised in the San Francisco Bay Area, author Bill Clarke made his first trip to Oregon and Washington as a teenager in 1960. Little did he know then that he would later live in Washington five times longer than any other place in his adult life. At the end of a twenty-year career as a military medical officer in the US Navy and then the US Air Force, he retired as a colonel from the Air Force in 1989. Work as a civilian physician in occupational medicine and primary care medicine took him to multiple locations in the United States before he and his wife, Lynn, and their family settled in Richland in southeastern Washington in 2000. Contract work had taken him to various locations in multiple states, including Washington.
“East of the Cascades” takes the reader on a photographic journey through that region in a county-by-county manner. The journey starts in the Columbia River Gorge then heads north to the Canadian border then back south, eventually landing in the southeastern corner of Washington. Crossing into Oregon, the travel path works its way west to the Cascades then south and east, ending in Malheur County in southeastern Oregon. Several photographs from each county traversed are included. Brief historical facts and other information of interest for each county are included with each set of county photographs. While not intended to be a travel guide, the book gives the reader a feeling for the sights and terrain to be seen throughout eastern and central Washington and Oregon.
“Hopefully the photographs in this book will help to convey to the reader the beauty and variation of the landscape of eastern Washington and Oregon,” writes Clarke. “This volume is intended to be a photographic journey, not a geography or history of the area. However, I want the reader to be able to maintain a historical perspective and a sense of location. One can appreciate the beauty of the land, but a sense of geography will help one appreciate the overall expanse as well as provide simple reference for future recollection. While not intended as a history of all or any part of the region, I have included certain historical facts so as to give the reader a basic feel for the human involvement in the development of the area that the reader is viewing.”
Published by Page Publishing, William Clarke’s riveting tale will take readers on a riveting journey as they follow along on the author’s travels through his impeccable photographic work that aims to bring to life a region of the Northwest that is near and dear to his heart. Eye-opening and heartfelt, Clarke shares his work in the hope of inspiring readers to embark upon their own journey through the region to witness and behold the wonders of the lands east of the Cascades for themselves.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “East of the Cascades: A Photographic Journey” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories