Author John Pagani’s New Book, "Witch's Gambit," is a Gripping Story of a Young Witch’s Mission to Find Someone to Sire an Heir to Extend Her Coven’s Line of Witches

Recent release “Witch's Gambit” from Page Publishing author John Pagani is a captivating story that centers around Leah Shay, a young woman who is secretly a witch on the hunt for someone to sire an heir for her coven. After setting her sights on one gentleman, she’ll have to contend with his wife, his mistress, and the local townsfolk who have begun to turn on her.