Author John Pagani’s New Book, "Witch's Gambit," is a Gripping Story of a Young Witch’s Mission to Find Someone to Sire an Heir to Extend Her Coven’s Line of Witches
Recent release “Witch's Gambit” from Page Publishing author John Pagani is a captivating story that centers around Leah Shay, a young woman who is secretly a witch on the hunt for someone to sire an heir for her coven. After setting her sights on one gentleman, she’ll have to contend with his wife, his mistress, and the local townsfolk who have begun to turn on her.
Katy, TX, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- John Pagani, a physician and a loving husband, father, and grandfather who resides in Texas with his loving wife and dogs, has completed his new book, “Witch's Gambit”: a thrilling novel that follows a witch who must find someone to produce an heir for her coven, leading to a twisted journey of dark magic and havoc that will upend the lives of her small town.
“Leah Shay is a charming, attractive thirtyish young woman with a hidden, dark secret,” shares Pagani. “Posing as an aspiring singer bound for Hollywood, her true agenda—finding a sire to further her coven’s line of witches—slowly reveals itself. Dark spells, hypnotic trances, and other tools of witchcraft are unleashed upon innocent townspeople who fall prey to her devious plans.
“Leah’s target, Jack Wainwright, is an established photographer and author haunted by his war experiences. Complicating the witch’s plans for him are his devoutly religious loving wife and his mistress, who becomes a sexual distraction for the witch. Confronting Leah and insinuating herself among the characters throughout the twists and turns of the plot is Punk, a teenage girl who was orphaned in years past by the witch.
“Drawn into the conflict are an eclectic mix of local townspeople ranging from schoolteachers and a waitress to Hells Angels and the town’s constabulary. They are all eventually mustered by Punk to confront witchery in its evilest of forms.”
Published by Page Publishing, John Pagani’s enthralling tale will take readers on an unforgettable journey littered with magical mayhem, riveting big wave surfing, motorcycle chases, and other modern-day adventures that color the pages of “Witch's Gambit” and add additional excitement to this intriguing tale. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Pagani weaves a spellbinding saga that is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page, right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Witch's Gambit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
