Author Joseph Giammarco’s New Book, "God's Message to Men," is a Poignant Reflection of the Author’s Life That Explores How to Apply the Bible’s Teachings to One’s Life
Recent release “God's Message to Men: Strengthen Your Relationship with God, Your Spouse, Your Children and Your World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph Giammarco is a faith-based reflection of the author’s life and the lessons he has learned through marriage, divorce, and retirement, helping readers learn how to apply the Bible and God’s teachings to their own lives.
Dublin, OH, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Giammarco, who worked as an engineer for thirty-seven years, five years at General Motors and the last thirty-two years at Honda, has completed his new book, “God's Message to Men: Strengthen Your Relationship with God, Your Spouse, Your Children and Your World”: a personal reflection applied to an in-depth analysis of Genesis Chapter 2 that aims to bring the Bible into lives and relationships.
Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, author Joseph Giammarco is a first-generation Italian American whose parents immigrated to the United States from Italy after World War II. After high school, he enrolled at the Ohio State University, where he received a bachelor’s and master’s in mechanical engineering. Now retired from his career as an engineer, Joseph currently resides in Dublin, Ohio, and enjoys spending his time fishing and performing stand-up comedy under the name Joey Lee across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
“This all started when I was forty-five years old,” writes Giammarco. “I asked God how can I glorify Him more when I retire. After much praying and pondering and a year passing, God gave me my first hint. While in Los Angeles on a business trip, I was listening to a Christian radio station. I don’t remember the sermon, but I remember hearing a quiet voice say Ephesians 4:29, ‘Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.’ This doesn’t say much except I need to meet needs, but which ones and how. I continued to pray and ponder. At forty-six, God said to use how he shaped me.
“... By fifty-one, my wife had filed for divorce. By fifty-three, I was divorced. For the longest time, literally years, I didn’t write a word. I felt no one would read a book like this by someone with a failed marriage. A lot of people encouraged me. So now at sixty-three and retired, I’ve written the book, including lessons I’ve learned from my own life. I hope you enjoy reading the book as much as I enjoyed writing it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph Giammarco’s work relates his experiences with marriage, divorce, and retirement, and how each of these stages of his life provided invaluable life lessons along the way. Expertly blending together sincerity and humor, “God’s Message to Men” takes an inspiring look into a man’s relationship with God, his spouse, his children, and the world. Though written from a male perspective, Giammarco intends for the message to be one that readers from all walks of life can resonate with.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “God's Message to Men: Strengthen Your Relationship with God, Your Spouse, Your Children and Your World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, author Joseph Giammarco is a first-generation Italian American whose parents immigrated to the United States from Italy after World War II. After high school, he enrolled at the Ohio State University, where he received a bachelor’s and master’s in mechanical engineering. Now retired from his career as an engineer, Joseph currently resides in Dublin, Ohio, and enjoys spending his time fishing and performing stand-up comedy under the name Joey Lee across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.
“This all started when I was forty-five years old,” writes Giammarco. “I asked God how can I glorify Him more when I retire. After much praying and pondering and a year passing, God gave me my first hint. While in Los Angeles on a business trip, I was listening to a Christian radio station. I don’t remember the sermon, but I remember hearing a quiet voice say Ephesians 4:29, ‘Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen.’ This doesn’t say much except I need to meet needs, but which ones and how. I continued to pray and ponder. At forty-six, God said to use how he shaped me.
“... By fifty-one, my wife had filed for divorce. By fifty-three, I was divorced. For the longest time, literally years, I didn’t write a word. I felt no one would read a book like this by someone with a failed marriage. A lot of people encouraged me. So now at sixty-three and retired, I’ve written the book, including lessons I’ve learned from my own life. I hope you enjoy reading the book as much as I enjoyed writing it.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph Giammarco’s work relates his experiences with marriage, divorce, and retirement, and how each of these stages of his life provided invaluable life lessons along the way. Expertly blending together sincerity and humor, “God’s Message to Men” takes an inspiring look into a man’s relationship with God, his spouse, his children, and the world. Though written from a male perspective, Giammarco intends for the message to be one that readers from all walks of life can resonate with.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “God's Message to Men: Strengthen Your Relationship with God, Your Spouse, Your Children and Your World” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories