Author Joseph Giammarco’s New Book, "God's Message to Men," is a Poignant Reflection of the Author’s Life That Explores How to Apply the Bible’s Teachings to One’s Life

Recent release “God's Message to Men: Strengthen Your Relationship with God, Your Spouse, Your Children and Your World” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph Giammarco is a faith-based reflection of the author’s life and the lessons he has learned through marriage, divorce, and retirement, helping readers learn how to apply the Bible and God’s teachings to their own lives.