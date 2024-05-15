Author Michael Palma’s New Book, "Awakening the Healing Power Within Holistic Nutrition and Natural Therapies," Explores a Holistic Approach to Mastering One’s Health
Recent release “Awakening the Healing Power Within Holistic Nutrition and Natural Therapies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Palma is a fascinating and eye-opening look at the ways in which readers can gain control over their health through holistic measures, all through small actionable steps every day toward total wellness.
Mt. Laurel, NJ, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Michael Palma, who holds a BS degree in health and exercise science from Rowan University, has completed his new book, “Awakening the Healing Power Within Holistic Nutrition and Natural Therapies”: a thought-provoking guide providing the information required to help readers learn how to heal the mind, body, and soul from a holistic approach and unlock true and complete healing.
With over twenty-five years of experience as a personal trainer, nutrition counselor, and wellness adviser, author Michael Palma has worked with a variety of clients, from those just beginning to change their diet and fitness habits to athletes and bodybuilders seeking to enhance their performance through optimized nutrition and tailored strength and agility training. Michael is also a medical intuitive, energy healer, and medium. He has an unparalleled passion for helping others integrate the six dimensions of wellness on their journey toward a more balanced, happy, and healthy life.
“‘Awakening the Healing Power Within’ is based on my twenty-five years of experience as a health and wellness professional and intuitive healer,” shares Palma. “It is through the process of counseling hundreds of clients and doing independent research on holistic nutrition and natural therapies that has led me to this point. As a medium, a large part of this book has been channeled during meditation. It is through the help of ascended masters, spirit guides, archangels, and departed healers that enabled me to synthesize these ideas into a coherent book.
“‘Awakening the Healing Power Within’ is designed for individuals to take back their power and learn how to heal themselves. It was Hippocrates who said, ‘If you are not your own doctor, you are a fool.’ The intention of this book is to educate and inform the reader so that they may become an advocate for their own health. The only person who can save you from disease and illness is yourself. It is the responsibility of each person to take a proactive approach to their health and wellness.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michael Palma’s enlightening work was inspired by the author’s desire to help others reach their full wellness potential through a holistic approach and will take readers from beginning to end on their wellness journey. Drawing on his years of professional experiences, research, and personal observations, Michael lays out the tools and resources readers will need to take back and reclaim your vitality, health, and longevity, providing hope and a path forward through illness and strife to achieve true healing and a new lease on life.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Awakening the Healing Power Within Holistic Nutrition and Natural Therapies” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
