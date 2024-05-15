Author Michael Palma’s New Book, "Awakening the Healing Power Within Holistic Nutrition and Natural Therapies," Explores a Holistic Approach to Mastering One’s Health

Recent release “Awakening the Healing Power Within Holistic Nutrition and Natural Therapies” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michael Palma is a fascinating and eye-opening look at the ways in which readers can gain control over their health through holistic measures, all through small actionable steps every day toward total wellness.