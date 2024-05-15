Author Ed Doherty’s New Book, "Observations at the Speed of Life," is a Collection of Stories from Various Stages of the Author’s Professional and Personal Life
Recent release “Observations at the Speed of Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ed Doherty is a captivating series of stories from throughout the author’s life, running the gambit from humorous and light-hearted to emotional and inspirational, but always imparting some of the wisdom he has attained along the way to help readers aspire to be their best possible self.
Jefferson, MA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Ed Doherty, a Massachusetts native who has lived and worked all over the United States in his roles as a restaurant executive, leadership development expert, and volunteer, has completed his new book “Observations at the Speed of Life”: a compelling memoir comprised of short stories from throughout the author’s life, documenting his struggles, triumphs, and various life lessons learned along the way as he managed to find his place in the world with friends and family by his side.
Best known for developing talented individuals into top performers, author Ed Doherty’s varied experience includes roles as vice president for a national company’s $58-million region based in Los Angeles and San Francisco, years as the chief human resource officer of an eleven-thousand-employee company based in Memphis, and serving as president of a $22-million franchised restaurant group in Cincinnati. His volunteer experience spans decades with the March of Dimes, Phi Sigma Kappa Fraternity, his community, and his church. Today, Ed heads up Ambrose Landen LLC, a consulting firm that specializes in strategic planning, leadership development, and employee engagement in both the nonprofit and for-profit sectors.
“Observations at the Speed of Life” is a collection of stories that have been shared with others throughout a career of mentoring and motivating friends, family, and coworkers. Sometimes humorous, sometimes inspirational, and occasionally packed with wisdom. They are all about aspiring to be the best version of yourself. Some of the essays are very personal, and some are philosophical, but regardless, each one packs a message about hope and the value of persistence.
This book is a result of more than forty years of preparing and writing weekly messages to the teams Ed managed. Those messages consisted of his workplace observations about performance, motivation, management, leadership, and integrity. They were timely lessons that could be applied immediately. When Ed transitioned to full-time consulting, those messages continued but in the form of a Wednesday Weblog to an international audience.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Ed Doherty’s riveting tale contains stories ranging from working as a pipefitter, third-class unskilled, during the Vietnam War to an all-night production session with Larry Bird making a television commercial, to befriending an eighty-year-old usher at Fenway Park, to running the Boston Marathon for the first time at the age of seventy, and everything in between. Thought-provoking and deeply personal, Ed weaves an intimate self-portrait that will leave readers spellbound, presenting them with an unbelieve life story that is sure to remain with them long after its heartfelt conclusion.
