Author Ed Doherty’s New Book, "Observations at the Speed of Life," is a Collection of Stories from Various Stages of the Author’s Professional and Personal Life

Recent release “Observations at the Speed of Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Ed Doherty is a captivating series of stories from throughout the author’s life, running the gambit from humorous and light-hearted to emotional and inspirational, but always imparting some of the wisdom he has attained along the way to help readers aspire to be their best possible self.