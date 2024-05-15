Author Joseph Dawnsen’s New Book, "The Ragazzi Fellowship," is a Thrilling Story of a Boy Scout Camp and the Adventures One Summer Can Contain
Recent release “The Ragazzi Fellowship” from Newman Springs Publishing author Joseph Dawnsen is the story of a camp staff veteran and a very unforgettable summer.
New York, NY, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Dawnsen, a hospital administrator and passionate writer, has completed his new book, “The Ragazzi Fellowship”: an impassioned story of Frank Brewer, a camp staff veteran and high-ranking member of a national honor society with secrets, has to navigate his first year as program director at Camp Kaizen.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Joseph Dawnsen’s trying tale sees Frank go through the ultimate tests of courage, trust, and leadership as he works with his new ranks of boys as well as the secrets both of the camp and his society compiling into one unforgettable journey.
Readers who wish to experience this exciting work can purchase “The Ragazzi Fellowship” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
