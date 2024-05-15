Francisco Javier Fuentes, Ph D’s New Book, “Las Cosas Diferente: Things that are Different,” Explores How Being Different Doesn't Make Someone Better or Worse Than Others
Tucson, AZ, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Francisco Javier Fuentes, Ph D has completed his most recent book, “Las Cosas Diferente: Things that are Different”: a charming tale that centers around a young girl who learns an important lesson about accepting things that may appear to be different and makes a new friend when she applies this lesson to her everyday life.
Born in Nogales, Sonora, Mexico, author Francisco Javier Fuentes, Ph D immigrated to America in 1974 just as he began his public-school education. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Spanish secondary education in 1990, and his master’s degree in education in bilingual and multicultural education in 1999, both from Northern Arizona University. He then received his PhD in public policy in higher education at the University of Arizona.
Francisco shares, “‘Las Cosas Diferentes: Things that are Different’ is designed to teach elementary children in English and Spanish that they should be inquisitive, kind, outspoken, open minded, and authentic, which promotes diversity and inclusion, social justice and according to the protagonist, Naíma, ‘things that are different are not better, are not worse, they are different, and we need to appreciate those differences.’”
Published by Fulton Books, Francisco Javier Fuentes, Ph D’s book is inspired by the author’s desire to help readers of all ages to sincerely appreciate diversity and cultural differences that make the planet a better and a more enjoyable place to share. With colorful artwork to help bring Dr. Fuentes’s tale to life, “Las Cosas Diferente: Things that are Different” is sure to capture the hearts and imaginations of readers from all walks of life and remain with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Las Cosas Diferente: Things that are Different” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
