Raine Miller’s Newly Released “God Holds Me In His Arms: Raine’s Journey” is an Encouraging Discussion of Overcoming Abuse and Neglect

Washington, DC, May 15, 2024 --( PR.com )-- “God Holds Me In His Arms: Raine’s Journey”: a deeply personal and spiritually motivated memoir. “God Holds Me In His Arms: Raine’s Journey” is the creation of published author, Raine Miller.Miller shares, “Within our journey of life, it is important to find our way, and in order to do that, often others’ journey may encourage us to walk and live through our path. I pray my journey has helped you.“You got this. You are loved, and you are not alone. God has you wrapped in his arms.”Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Raine Miller’s new book will tug at the heartstrings and inspire the soul as life’s blessings and roadblocks are examined.Consumers can purchase “God Holds Me In His Arms: Raine’s Journey” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.For additional information or inquiries about “God Holds Me In His Arms: Raine’s Journey,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.