Matthew Gay’s Newly Released “FIT CHURCH” is an Insightful Call for Balancing One’s Physical and Spiritual Health
“FIT CHURCH: Destroying the Division between Following Christ and Living a Healthy Life” from Christian Faith Publishing author Matthew Gay is a transformative guide that seamlessly integrates spiritual principles with practical insights, empowering readers to unite their faith journey with a vibrant, healthy lifestyle.
Chesapeake, VA, May 15, 2024 --(PR.com)-- “FIT CHURCH: Destroying the Division between Following Christ and Living a Healthy Life”: a call to committing to both physical and spiritual health. “FIT CHURCH: Destroying the Division between Following Christ and Living a Healthy Life” is the creation of published author, Matthew Gay, a dedicated husband, father, and well-seasoned fitness coach and behavior change specialist accredited by the National Academy of Sports Medicine.
Gay shares, “Who do you say your body belongs to? As a believer in Jesus, the answer should not be, 'Well, me, I guess.' Unfortunately, many in the church have conformed to the patterns of this world in the way they treat what the Bible tells us is God’s temple. As a result, the body of Christ grows sicker each year while we pray for healing and do little to address the issues poor health habits are creating practically. This is primarily because fitness and nutrition have become secular topics for most church leaders and believers worldwide.
“This book jams a wrench in this way of thinking by biblically addressing the major health and fitness topics. This written case for making good health practices a part of the church and Christian culture comes with practical solutions for healthy living from a biblical standpoint. Whether you desire to serve those under your leadership better or to learn a Christ-centered approach to self-care, FIT Church will open your eyes to transformational truths that will help you to accomplish that. This book offers proven solutions for addressing your personal health practices and overcoming years of struggle with food, exercise, and mindset using the concept of faith-inspired training (FIT).
“As representatives of the kingdom, it is our responsibility to honor God with our very being, including our way of living. May this book help you present yourself to God with a strong mind and body unrestricted by self-inflicted limitations. May this book help you trust the Lord more deeply as you break chains of physical bondage and poor self-image. May reading this book open your eyes to new possibilities regarding your habits and physical condition. Finally, may you join in the blessing of presenting a 'FIT church' to the Lord by putting what you learn from this book into practice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Gay’s new book a comprehensive and insightful guide, encouraging readers to embrace a balanced and harmonious integration of their spiritual and physical well-being.
Consumers can purchase “FIT CHURCH: Destroying the Division between Following Christ and Living a Healthy Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “FIT CHURCH: Destroying the Division between Following Christ and Living a Healthy Life,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
